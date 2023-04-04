NEIL MANTHORP: From pitch to plane in less time than a rained out Twenty20

GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 3, PIX):GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rise, but concern mounts over inflation flare-up
With players constantly on the move, it is small wonder the Aussies want to chill in Cape Town in August
That would offer accommodation when it’s needed and investment income when it’s not in use
It is symptomatic of the manic schedule that grips cricket’s best players that barely three hours after the Proteas thrashed the Netherlands by 146 runs at the Wanderers on Sunday, three members of the squad were on a plane bound for Dubai and onwards to various cities in India.
It is also confirmation of the power of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the extent to which national boards and the players employed by its 10 franchises will bend over backwards to accommodate their wishes. The desire to get hold of their SA merchandise so quickly should probably be taken as a compliment then...
