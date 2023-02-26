Proteas mull seven batters for Windies Test, says Bavuma

The JSE weakened the most in five months, while the rand fell to a near four-month low
Proteas captain Temba Bavuma has said they are “strongly” considering playing seven specialist batters in the new Test regime of coach Shukri Conrad.
The Proteas have been found wanting when the top order failed to lay a solid foundation in the past and new captain Bavuma said bolstering the line-up is high on the agenda during their discussions.
“I think going in with six batters has been a bit of a struggle for the out-of-form batters. So, having an extra batter is something we need to strongly consider.
“In terms of the composition of the team, all the guys who have come into the 15 have a realistic chance of playing,” he said as the team prepared to take on the West Indies in the first of two Tests at SuperSport Park on Tuesday.
A topic of debate has been where he is going to bat under Conrad and Bavuma said he would like to continue at No 4.
“In terms of where I will bat, I will probably bat at No 4. I don’t see that changing.”
Bavuma added he wants the team to play an attacking game.
“I am not going to say anything different, we will always advocate for a positive brand of cricket. We will always be looking to take the game forward and looking for opportunities to put opposition teams under pressure.
“That’s exactly what we will be looking to do. During the England series I said we would like to play a certain way but I wasn’t too sure how it would look like then and I couldn’t articulate it.
“The real articulation is out there on the field and in this two-match series against the West Indies we will be looking to find that way. With the new faces in the team, you kind of need to give them a bit of time to find their feet at international cricket.
“We are going to be looking to play a positive brand, I know it sounds like a cliché but everything will play itself out on the field.”
Bavuma added that key to their success is going to be the fast bowling attack led by Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortjé.
“We know SA is traditionally known for their quick bowlers and at the moment we have three or four guys who can bowl at the speed of 140km/h consistently. If we have that at our disposal, then we will probably want to use it.
“Obviously conditions are the biggest dictator of it all, that’s going to be the biggest factor that decides which way we want to go.”
Proteas mull seven batters for Windies Test, says Bavuma
Key to their success will be the fast bowling attack led by Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortjé
