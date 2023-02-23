Get serious now: enjoy the World Cup semifinal

Lending support to prices, Russia plans to cut oil exports from its western ports by up to 25% in March
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has done well, effectively pulling a rabbit out of a hat
Finance minister says ANC government acted against criminal syndicates
Government bails out SOEs but fails to deliver meaningful tax exemptions, expanded zero-VAT basket or fuel levies cuts, say labours and opposition
The settlement will be made without Deloitte admitting any liability for the financial misstatements at Tongaat
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail editor Rob Rose
CEOs of Pick n Pay, Spar and Shoprite criticised the decision to offer a tax rebate on diesel use only to food manufacturers
Pent-up demand for leisure travel after three years of Covid curbs drives passenger numbers
About 60 players are being watched with an eye to selection
Companies create distinctive noises tied to the actual performance of an electric-car powertrain
Cape Town — Sune Luus sought to persuade herself, her team and the country that the Proteas are enjoying this T20 World Cup and will enjoy the semifinal against England at Newlands on Friday.
It’s been hard to tell if the players actually have. This has been a tournament like no other for the generation of Proteas who have elevated the women’s game in this country. They have been in the spotlight as at no other International Cricket Council (ICC) event.
“We 100% are enjoying the tournament. Being at home, with the crowd especially they’ve been pushing us to keep going and to keep enjoying it. Seeing all the people in the crowd has been very cool,” Luus said.
It’s one thing qualifying for the semifinals of the World Cup in New Zealand, as they did in the 50-over tournament last year, but then they were 11 time zones away and detached from the hype.
It hits different when you’re at home, however, your faces on the posters dotted around Cape Town, people phoning for tickets and the ICC actually needing the host nation to qualify so that interest in the competition is maintained as long as possible.
The players, to a woman, have explained how much they’ve been surprised, pleasantly so, by the support they have received at the three venues, with the ICC releasing figures on Thursday praising the record crowds for a women’s sports event in SA.
More than 40,000 spectators in total attended the matches in Gqeberha, Paarl and Cape Town.
It obviously gives the players a lift but also creates expectation and pressure. The Proteas did not deal well with it in the group stages, losing to Sri Lanka and then needing a big chunk of Tuesday night’s must-win final group match against Bangladesh to find their feet and finally relax.
“Of course we’ve enjoyed it. If you don’t enjoy what you are doing, I don’t see a reason to do it,” Luus said.
However, she betrayed herself a short while later in answering a question about close mate and opener Laura Wolvaardt. Asked about the importance of Wolvaardt’s half-century against Bangladesh, her most assured performance in the tournament, Luus provided a brief insight into the pressure Wolvaardt and the team were feeling.
“That innings was crucial just to remind her that she still can play cricket. She’s been contemplating her whole career in the last few weeks,” said Luus.
Wolvaardt has looked as if she was carrying the weight of the world on her shoulders until the latter stages of her innings on Tuesday night. She admitted afterwards that perhaps she’s had too many voices in her head the last few weeks.
Whether that innings does help her turn the corner, will only be revealed on Friday, but the Proteas can be sure England will remind them of all the expectations.
“The pressure is all on SA,” said England’s opener Danni Wyatt. “It’s a home World Cup for them.”
SA have not yet played their best match. The batting has looked flaky, even in that 10-wicket win on Tuesday, the fielding was also sloppy against Bangladesh and the bowlers have had to carry a heavy load to keep the team in matches.
Having failed in each of their four previous World Cup semifinal appearances, the Proteas are accustomed to disappointment. “I guess, our record in semifinals means there’s no pressure on us. We can just go out there, play freely and enjoy the moment,” said Luus.
“We have been on the other side [of the outcome, losing] too many times and know exactly what it feels like. In our team meeting [on Thursday] the girls were saying ‘we know what it feels like and don’t want to be there again’, so there is enough motivation for us to go there, play our best cricket and enjoy the moment.”
Enjoying the game, it appears, is almost as important a part of the game plan as taking wickets, scoring runs and holding on to their catches.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Get serious now: enjoy the World Cup semifinal
Proteas face unexpected pressure from the surge in interest in their bid to beat England
Cape Town — Sune Luus sought to persuade herself, her team and the country that the Proteas are enjoying this T20 World Cup and will enjoy the semifinal against England at Newlands on Friday.
It’s been hard to tell if the players actually have. This has been a tournament like no other for the generation of Proteas who have elevated the women’s game in this country. They have been in the spotlight as at no other International Cricket Council (ICC) event.
“We 100% are enjoying the tournament. Being at home, with the crowd especially they’ve been pushing us to keep going and to keep enjoying it. Seeing all the people in the crowd has been very cool,” Luus said.
It’s one thing qualifying for the semifinals of the World Cup in New Zealand, as they did in the 50-over tournament last year, but then they were 11 time zones away and detached from the hype.
It hits different when you’re at home, however, your faces on the posters dotted around Cape Town, people phoning for tickets and the ICC actually needing the host nation to qualify so that interest in the competition is maintained as long as possible.
The players, to a woman, have explained how much they’ve been surprised, pleasantly so, by the support they have received at the three venues, with the ICC releasing figures on Thursday praising the record crowds for a women’s sports event in SA.
More than 40,000 spectators in total attended the matches in Gqeberha, Paarl and Cape Town.
It obviously gives the players a lift but also creates expectation and pressure. The Proteas did not deal well with it in the group stages, losing to Sri Lanka and then needing a big chunk of Tuesday night’s must-win final group match against Bangladesh to find their feet and finally relax.
“Of course we’ve enjoyed it. If you don’t enjoy what you are doing, I don’t see a reason to do it,” Luus said.
However, she betrayed herself a short while later in answering a question about close mate and opener Laura Wolvaardt. Asked about the importance of Wolvaardt’s half-century against Bangladesh, her most assured performance in the tournament, Luus provided a brief insight into the pressure Wolvaardt and the team were feeling.
“That innings was crucial just to remind her that she still can play cricket. She’s been contemplating her whole career in the last few weeks,” said Luus.
Wolvaardt has looked as if she was carrying the weight of the world on her shoulders until the latter stages of her innings on Tuesday night. She admitted afterwards that perhaps she’s had too many voices in her head the last few weeks.
Whether that innings does help her turn the corner, will only be revealed on Friday, but the Proteas can be sure England will remind them of all the expectations.
“The pressure is all on SA,” said England’s opener Danni Wyatt. “It’s a home World Cup for them.”
SA have not yet played their best match. The batting has looked flaky, even in that 10-wicket win on Tuesday, the fielding was also sloppy against Bangladesh and the bowlers have had to carry a heavy load to keep the team in matches.
Having failed in each of their four previous World Cup semifinal appearances, the Proteas are accustomed to disappointment. “I guess, our record in semifinals means there’s no pressure on us. We can just go out there, play freely and enjoy the moment,” said Luus.
“We have been on the other side [of the outcome, losing] too many times and know exactly what it feels like. In our team meeting [on Thursday] the girls were saying ‘we know what it feels like and don’t want to be there again’, so there is enough motivation for us to go there, play our best cricket and enjoy the moment.”
Enjoying the game, it appears, is almost as important a part of the game plan as taking wickets, scoring runs and holding on to their catches.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Australia ready for semifinal cracker against India
‘It’s a mental game’: Proteas need to put on their dancing shoes in semifinal
India ‘know what we have to do’ in semi against Australia: captain Kaur
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.