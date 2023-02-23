Cricket SA makes key back room staff appointments ahead of West Indies series
Proteas Test coach Shukri Conrad has announced his backroom staff, which includes the appointment of former New Zealand wicketkeeper Kruger van Wyk as full-time Test fielding coach.
Former Proteas batter and Cricket SA high performance batting lead Neil McKenzie will serve as a batting consultant for the two Tests against the West Indies starting in Centurion on Tuesday. The series is the last for Charl Langeveldt, who will be replaced as bowling coach by Piet Botha.
Botha boasts 20 years’ experience, having worked with the Warriors, the Garden Route Badgers, the National Academy and the SA A side.
Other appointments see Matthew Reuben and Sizwe Hadebe drafted from the Titans’ technical staff as performance analyst and physiotherapist respectively. Runeshan Moodley makes the step up from the Warriors as the strength and conditioning coach.
“We would like to thank Neil for committing himself to the series while the permanent appointment is being finalised,” Cricket SA director of cricket Enoch Nkwe said.
“He and Shukri have a good working relationship, having previously coached together at SA Under-19 level, and we look forward to them combining for the first series in what is a new era for the Test side.
“Credit must be given to Charl and the role he has played in developing the Test bowling unit. Under his tutelage the Proteas attack has become one of the best in the world.
“As he ends his tenure with the Proteas, we would like to wish him all the best in his next chapter. We would also like to thank former batting coach Justin Sammons and fielding coach Justin Ontong for their contributions to the national team over the past few years.”
Conrad said he is looking forward to working with the new recruits.
“I am pleased to have Piet join the support staff. He has extensive coaching experience and has guided several promising players through the domestic pathway to higher honours.
“Having experienced what he has to offer as a coach during his time at the National Academy I am looking forward to the opportunity of working closely with him at this level.
“Kruger has vast experience, having worked across the SA cricket pipeline from club cricket to the national women’s team, and I am excited for him to bring this expertise to the men’s Test environment, along with the newly appointed technical staff in Matthew, Sizwe and Runeshan.”
Proteas Team Management: Shukri Conrad (head coach), Khomotso Volvo Masubelele (team manager), Neil McKenzie (batting consultant), Charl Langeveldt (bowling coach), Kruger van Wyk (fielding coach), Matthew Reuben (performance analyst), Sizwe Hadebe (physiotherapist), Runeshan Moodley (strength and conditioning coach), Dr Hashendra Ramjee (team doctor), Kyle Botha (logistics and masseur), Zunaid Wadee (security), Lucy Davey (media manager)
Fixtures
First Test (February 28 to March 4)
SA v West Indies (SuperSport Park, Centurion)
Second Test (March 8 to 12)
SA v West Indies (Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg)