Sport / Cricket

Cricket SA makes key back room staff appointments ahead of West Indies series

23 February 2023 - 14:45 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Proteas Test coach Shukri Conrad. Picture: CHARL LOMBARD/GALLO IMAGES
Proteas Test coach Shukri Conrad. Picture: CHARL LOMBARD/GALLO IMAGES

Proteas Test coach Shukri Conrad has announced his backroom staff, which includes the appointment of former New Zealand wicketkeeper Kruger van Wyk as full-time Test fielding coach.

Former Proteas batter and Cricket SA high performance batting lead Neil McKenzie will serve as a batting consultant for the two Tests against the West Indies starting in Centurion on Tuesday. The series is the last for Charl Langeveldt, who will be replaced as bowling coach by Piet Botha.

Botha boasts 20 years’ experience, having worked with the Warriors, the Garden Route Badgers, the National Academy and the SA A side.

Other appointments see Matthew Reuben and Sizwe Hadebe drafted from the Titans’ technical staff as performance analyst and physiotherapist respectively. Runeshan Moodley makes the step up from the Warriors as the strength and conditioning coach.

“We would like to thank Neil for committing himself to the series while the permanent appointment is being finalised,” Cricket SA director of cricket Enoch Nkwe said.

“He and Shukri have a good working relationship, having previously coached together at SA Under-19 level, and we look forward to them combining for the first series in what is a new era for the Test side.

“Credit must be given to Charl and the role he has played in developing the Test bowling unit. Under his tutelage the Proteas attack has become one of the best in the world.

“As he ends his tenure with the Proteas, we would like to wish him all the best in his next chapter. We would also like to thank former batting coach Justin Sammons and fielding coach Justin Ontong for their contributions to the national team over the past few years.”

Conrad said he is looking forward to working with the new recruits.

“I am pleased to have Piet join the support staff. He has extensive coaching experience and has guided several promising players through the domestic pathway to higher honours.

“Having experienced what he has to offer as a coach during his time at the National Academy I am looking forward to the opportunity of working closely with him at this level.

“Kruger has vast experience, having worked across the SA cricket pipeline from club cricket to the national women’s team, and I am excited for him to bring this expertise to the men’s Test environment, along with the newly appointed technical staff in Matthew, Sizwe and Runeshan.”

Proteas Team Management: Shukri Conrad (head coach), Khomotso Volvo Masubelele (team manager), Neil McKenzie (batting consultant), Charl Langeveldt (bowling coach), Kruger van Wyk (fielding coach), Matthew Reuben (performance analyst), Sizwe Hadebe (physiotherapist), Runeshan Moodley (strength and conditioning coach), Dr Hashendra Ramjee (team doctor), Kyle Botha (logistics and masseur), Zunaid Wadee (security), Lucy Davey (media manager)

Fixtures

First Test (February 28 to March 4)

SA v West Indies (SuperSport Park, Centurion)

Second Test (March 8 to 12)

SA v West Indies (Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg)

Proteas need to execute with the bat to beat Bangladesh

Attacking brand of cricket is required to book a semifinal spot, says Laura Wolvaardt
Sport
2 days ago

NEIL MANTHORP: Wanting the leadership job is not the same as needing it

Leaders who need their jobs tend to play it safe, but those who believe they’ve got nothing to lose can be dangerous and effective
Sport
2 days ago

England thrash New Zealand by 267 runs in first Test

Daryl Mitchell was the only one of the last five Black Caps batsmen to offer any real resistance as they folded to 126 all out in their second innings
Sport
3 days ago

India ‘know what we have to do’ in semi against Australia: captain Kaur

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur knows playing Australia is always a daunting task and the occasion of a Women's T20 World Cup semifinal will only ...
Sport
1 day ago

England’s ‘Bazball’ too late as India closes in on world Test final

The WTC event will again be a party without hosts, leaving UK fans wishing their team’s revolution had been sparked a little earlier
Sport
1 day ago

Proteas need to execute with the bat to beat Bangladesh

Attacking brand of cricket is required to book a semifinal spot, says Laura Wolvaardt
Sport
2 days ago

India ‘know what we have to do’ in semi against Australia: captain Kaur

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur knows playing Australia is always a daunting task and the occasion of a Women's T20 World Cup semifinal will only ...
Sport
1 day ago

England’s ‘Bazball’ too late as India closes in on world Test final

The WTC event will again be a party without hosts, leaving UK fans wishing their team’s revolution had been sparked a little earlier
Sport
1 day ago

Proteas need to execute with the bat to beat Bangladesh

Attacking brand of cricket is required to book a semifinal spot, says Laura Wolvaardt
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

1.
LALI STANDER: A collision between LIV defectors ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Four reasons underdogs Kaizer Chiefs will stun ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Boks aim has been to evolve in World Cup year
Sport / Rugby
4.
Jake White happy to see Libbok flourish at ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Reasons why Pirates will get better of Chiefs in ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Four reasons underdogs Kaizer Chiefs will stun Pirates

Sport / Soccer

Vinicius dishes out humbling 5-2 lesson to Liverpool

Sport / Soccer

Reasons why Pirates will get better of Chiefs in Soweto derby

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.