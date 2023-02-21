India ‘know what we have to do’ in semi against Australia: captain Kaur

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur knows playing Australia is always a daunting task, and the occasion of a Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal will only heighten expectations on both teams to perform.

The sides meet at Newlands in Cape Town on Thursday in the first semifinal.

Kaur celebrated her 150th T20 international in India’s win by five runs via Duckworth Lewis-Stern method against Ireland at St George’s Park on Monday.

The 33-year-old may not have contributed much by way of runs after being dismissed for just four, but top-order batter Smriti Mandhana did, clubbing 87 runs off just 56 deliveries, including nine boundaries and three sixes to help India to a competitive 155/6.