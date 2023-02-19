Sport / Cricket

Proteas remain miles behind the rest as World Cup challenge falters

It’s not as if the Proteas, the team’s management or Cricket SA found out about the World Cup last month

19 February 2023 - 18:40 STUART HESS
Tahlia Mcgrath of Australia during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Australia at St George's Park in Gqeberha, February 18 2023. Picture: RICHARD HUGGARD/GALLO IMAGES
Tahlia Mcgrath of Australia during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Australia at St George's Park in Gqeberha, February 18 2023. Picture: RICHARD HUGGARD/GALLO IMAGES

Australia showed SA just how far behind the modern game they are with a street-smart performance in Gqeberha on Saturday that was stamped by a display of power with the bat the Proteas can only dream of.

Where SA wobbled after a good start, posting a measly 124/6, Australia, led by the game’s No 1 player Tahlia McGrath and the Women’s Premier League’s most expensive overseas player, Ashleigh Gardner, blasted their way to victory scoring the last 50 runs of the chase off just 27 balls. 

The Proteas are all talk when it comes to playing their brand, Australia go on the field and do it. 

There is of course still an opportunity for Sune Luus’ side to claim a spot in the semifinals, but that depends on New Zealand beating Sri Lanka in Paarl on Sunday.

That may be the case, but it’s not as if the Proteas, the team’s management or Cricket SA found out about the World Cup last month. They’ve had years to plan for the tournament and if they are still incapable of implementing their brand, then the whole drawing board must be blown up and a completely fresh start is needed.

It is important for outsiders to know what the brand is. “It’s 100% attacking,” Luus said. “Teams are posting 160-plus consistently, that is the way the game is going. We can’t stay behind at 120 or 130, we definitely need to be more attacking.”

In this tournament, the Proteas have failed to chase 120 against Sri Lanka, posted 132 against New Zealand and then let slip a position of 65/1 at the halfway point against the Australians.

“We have  experienced players, who need to take responsibility with that brand of cricket. Luckily we still have one more game where we want to play that brand of cricket,” Luus remarked.

Laura Wolvaardt, the team’s best batter, has a highest score of 19 in the tournament and questions need to be asked of the strategy that has taken her away from the position in the middle order where at the last World Cup she had performed with such vigour. Marizanne Kapp has made no impression at No ‌3, while Luus herself has not been able to hold the middle order together.

Chloe Tryon has been the best batter and once she got out early on Saturday, it was clear SA wouldn’t post something that would test the defending champions. 

Luus said that regardless of the outcome between New Zealand and Sri Lanka, her side will be focused on their final group match against Bangladesh at Newlands on Tuesday. “We are 100% going to  leave everything on that field, give it our all, no matter the result [on Sunday].”

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Bid for Man United gathers steam with four ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Proteas remain miles behind the rest as World Cup ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Rashford’s purple patch continues as Man United ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Jadeja stars with career-best display as India ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
He looked like a Bok again, says Bulls coach on ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

England thrash New Zealand by 267 runs in first Test

Sport / Cricket

Jadeja stars with career-best display as India routs Australia

Sport / Cricket

Aussie women brush Sri Lanka aside

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.