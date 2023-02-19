Proteas remain miles behind the rest as World Cup challenge falters

The rand recovered some ground after falling to its weakest level against the dollar since early November earlier in the week
Every business needs to make sure that it’s adequately prepared to meet, mitigate and even avoid other issues that threaten to sink any hope of recovery and inclusive growth
South African holders of offshore accounts will automatically be considered higher risk clients
Some provinces will host their state of the province address and finance minister Enoch Godongwana will present this year’s budget
It’s unclear if users want to pay for services that have always been free, but subscription package offers ‘increased visibility’
Inflation remains a big driver and is pushing up labour and energy costs
Probe to see if there are features in the fresh produce value chain that impede competition in the market
Former president’s reinstatement means his campaign can buy ads again on the social media platform that could help boost his flagging 2024 White House comeback bid
The striker extended his superb run of form by netting a goal in each half of his side’s 3-0 Premier League win to extend his scoring streak to five games
The new 500X gains new technologies and a new and exclusive open-top model
Australia showed SA just how far behind the modern game they are with a street-smart performance in Gqeberha on Saturday that was stamped by a display of power with the bat the Proteas can only dream of.
Where SA wobbled after a good start, posting a measly 124/6, Australia, led by the game’s No 1 player Tahlia McGrath and the Women’s Premier League’s most expensive overseas player, Ashleigh Gardner, blasted their way to victory scoring the last 50 runs of the chase off just 27 balls.
The Proteas are all talk when it comes to playing their brand, Australia go on the field and do it.
We'll keep fighting 🇿🇦#T20WorldCup #SAvAUS #MyHero #AlwaysRising pic.twitter.com/4kL895kQIT— Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) February 19, 2023
We'll keep fighting 🇿🇦#T20WorldCup #SAvAUS #MyHero #AlwaysRising pic.twitter.com/4kL895kQIT
There is of course still an opportunity for Sune Luus’ side to claim a spot in the semifinals, but that depends on New Zealand beating Sri Lanka in Paarl on Sunday.
That may be the case, but it’s not as if the Proteas, the team’s management or Cricket SA found out about the World Cup last month. They’ve had years to plan for the tournament and if they are still incapable of implementing their brand, then the whole drawing board must be blown up and a completely fresh start is needed.
It is important for outsiders to know what the brand is. “It’s 100% attacking,” Luus said. “Teams are posting 160-plus consistently, that is the way the game is going. We can’t stay behind at 120 or 130, we definitely need to be more attacking.”
In this tournament, the Proteas have failed to chase 120 against Sri Lanka, posted 132 against New Zealand and then let slip a position of 65/1 at the halfway point against the Australians.
“We have experienced players, who need to take responsibility with that brand of cricket. Luckily we still have one more game where we want to play that brand of cricket,” Luus remarked.
Laura Wolvaardt, the team’s best batter, has a highest score of 19 in the tournament and questions need to be asked of the strategy that has taken her away from the position in the middle order where at the last World Cup she had performed with such vigour. Marizanne Kapp has made no impression at No 3, while Luus herself has not been able to hold the middle order together.
Chloe Tryon has been the best batter and once she got out early on Saturday, it was clear SA wouldn’t post something that would test the defending champions.
Luus said that regardless of the outcome between New Zealand and Sri Lanka, her side will be focused on their final group match against Bangladesh at Newlands on Tuesday. “We are 100% going to leave everything on that field, give it our all, no matter the result [on Sunday].”
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Proteas remain miles behind the rest as World Cup challenge falters
It’s not as if the Proteas, the team’s management or Cricket SA found out about the World Cup last month
Australia showed SA just how far behind the modern game they are with a street-smart performance in Gqeberha on Saturday that was stamped by a display of power with the bat the Proteas can only dream of.
Where SA wobbled after a good start, posting a measly 124/6, Australia, led by the game’s No 1 player Tahlia McGrath and the Women’s Premier League’s most expensive overseas player, Ashleigh Gardner, blasted their way to victory scoring the last 50 runs of the chase off just 27 balls.
The Proteas are all talk when it comes to playing their brand, Australia go on the field and do it.
There is of course still an opportunity for Sune Luus’ side to claim a spot in the semifinals, but that depends on New Zealand beating Sri Lanka in Paarl on Sunday.
That may be the case, but it’s not as if the Proteas, the team’s management or Cricket SA found out about the World Cup last month. They’ve had years to plan for the tournament and if they are still incapable of implementing their brand, then the whole drawing board must be blown up and a completely fresh start is needed.
It is important for outsiders to know what the brand is. “It’s 100% attacking,” Luus said. “Teams are posting 160-plus consistently, that is the way the game is going. We can’t stay behind at 120 or 130, we definitely need to be more attacking.”
In this tournament, the Proteas have failed to chase 120 against Sri Lanka, posted 132 against New Zealand and then let slip a position of 65/1 at the halfway point against the Australians.
“We have experienced players, who need to take responsibility with that brand of cricket. Luckily we still have one more game where we want to play that brand of cricket,” Luus remarked.
Laura Wolvaardt, the team’s best batter, has a highest score of 19 in the tournament and questions need to be asked of the strategy that has taken her away from the position in the middle order where at the last World Cup she had performed with such vigour. Marizanne Kapp has made no impression at No 3, while Luus herself has not been able to hold the middle order together.
Chloe Tryon has been the best batter and once she got out early on Saturday, it was clear SA wouldn’t post something that would test the defending champions.
Luus said that regardless of the outcome between New Zealand and Sri Lanka, her side will be focused on their final group match against Bangladesh at Newlands on Tuesday. “We are 100% going to leave everything on that field, give it our all, no matter the result [on Sunday].”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
England thrash New Zealand by 267 runs in first Test
Jadeja stars with career-best display as India routs Australia
Aussie women brush Sri Lanka aside
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.