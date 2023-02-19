Jadeja stars with career-best display as India routs Australia

The rand recovered some ground after falling to its weakest level against the dollar since early November earlier in the week
Every business needs to make sure that it’s adequately prepared to meet, mitigate and even avoid other issues that threaten to sink any hope of recovery and inclusive growth
South African holders of offshore accounts will automatically be considered higher risk clients
Some provinces will host their state of the province address and finance minister Enoch Godongwana will present this year’s budget
It’s unclear if users want to pay for services that have always been free, but subscription package offers ‘increased visibility’
Inflation remains a big driver and is pushing up labour and energy costs
Probe to see if there are features in the fresh produce value chain that impede competition in the market
Former president’s reinstatement means his campaign can buy ads again on the social media platform that could help boost his flagging 2024 White House comeback bid
The striker extended his superb run of form by netting a goal in each half of his side’s 3-0 Premier League win to extend his scoring streak to five games
The new 500X gains new technologies and a new and exclusive open-top model
New Delhi — Ravindra Jadeja led Australia’s demolition with the ball as India triumphed by six wickets inside three days of the second Test to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a 2-0 lead in the four-match series on Sunday.
Jadeja claimed a career-best 7/42 as he and Ravichandran Ashwin (3/59) routed Australia for a paltry 113 in their second innings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Chasing 115 for victory, India’s top order did wobble but the meagre target meant their victory, which came in the second session on day three, was never in doubt.
Skipper Rohit Sharma made 31 and Cheteshwar Pujara, who made 31 not out, scored the winning run in his 100th Test.
Earlier, resuming on a promising 61/1, Australia added 52 runs before Jadeja and Ashwin engineered a spectacular collapse.
Asked to open in place of a concussed David Warner, Travis Head drove the third ball of the day from Ashwin for a boundary to signal his attacking intent.
The off-spinner had his revenge three balls later when he drew Head (43) forward to induce an edge that Srikar Bharat collected behind the stumps.
Once Jadeja sent back Marnus Labuschagne (35), the wheels came off Australia’s innings with nine of the 11 batsmen posting single-digit scores.
On a pitch where spinners ruled the roost, several Australian batsmen fluffed their sweep shots to be either bowled or be lbw.
The third Test in Indore will begin on March 1.
Reuters
