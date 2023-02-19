Sport / Cricket

Jadeja stars with career-best display as India routs Australia

The third Test in Indore will begin on March 1.

19 February 2023 - 16:44 Amlan Chakraborty
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's Nathan Lyon in New Delhi, India, February 19 2023. Picture: ADNAN ABIDI/REUTERS
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's Nathan Lyon in New Delhi, India, February 19 2023. Picture: ADNAN ABIDI/REUTERS

New Delhi — Ravindra Jadeja led Australia’s demolition with the ball as India triumphed by six wickets inside three days of the second Test to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a 2-0 lead in the four-match series on Sunday.

Jadeja claimed a career-best 7/42 as he and Ravichandran Ashwin (3/59) routed Australia for a paltry 113 in their second innings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Chasing 115 for victory, India’s top order did wobble but the meagre target meant their victory, which came in the second session on day three, was never in doubt.

Skipper Rohit Sharma made 31 and Cheteshwar Pujara, who made 31 not out, scored the winning run in his 100th Test.

Earlier, resuming on a promising 61/1, Australia added 52 runs before Jadeja and Ashwin engineered a spectacular collapse.

Asked to open in place of a concussed David Warner, Travis Head drove the third ball of the day from Ashwin for a boundary to signal his attacking intent.

The off-spinner had his revenge three balls later when he drew Head (43) forward to induce an edge that Srikar Bharat collected behind the stumps.

Once Jadeja sent back Marnus Labuschagne (35), the wheels came off Australia’s innings with nine of the 11 batsmen posting single-digit scores.

On a pitch where spinners ruled the roost, several Australian batsmen fluffed their sweep shots to be either bowled or be lbw.

The third Test in Indore will begin on March 1.

Reuters

VINCE VAN DER BIJL: SA20 hints at what selectors should look out for

Fitness is a contested criteria, and sometimes personality really counts
Sport
4 days ago

NEIL MANTHORP: Sunrisers not the best team but are worthy champions

Eastern Cape franchise’s unusual purchases turned out to be inspired gambles
Opinion
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Bid for Man United gathers steam with four ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Proteas remain miles behind the rest as World Cup ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Rashford’s purple patch continues as Man United ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Jadeja stars with career-best display as India ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
He looked like a Bok again, says Bulls coach on ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

India’s Pujara constructs another Test hundred

Sport / Cricket

India’s aggression overwhelms West Indies at Newlands

Sport / Cricket

India in pound seats as Jadeja picks Aussies apart in Nagpur

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.