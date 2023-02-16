Every player has to give 150% against Australia, says Proteas star Kapp

Business Day TV speaks to Oanda’s senior markets analyst, Craig Erlam
While the Proteas Women showed improvement in their previous T20 World Cup match, they will need to take it up a notch against world-class Australia on Saturday.
The Proteas face off against the defending champions at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on the back of an encouraging victory over New Zealand on Monday.
The South Africans needed that win against the White Ferns to get their World Cup campaign back on track after a flimsy start where they lost to Sri Lanka in their opening clash.
That defeat left coach Hilton Moreen’s team in a difficult position in the battle for a spot in the next round. The Aussies are likely to be tougher than the previous two opponents SA have faced so far.
What a jol it was 🙌The #MomentumProteas had some fun with the children of Parsons Hill Primary School as part of the ICC Cricket 4 Good coaching clinics 🏏#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/07N1fVspV0
Australia’s top players, including captain Meg Lanning, Alyssa Healy and Ashleigh Gardner, appear to be in excellent form.
Before their third match against Sri Lanka on Thursday night, Lanning and her troops made light work of the White Ferns and Bangladesh.
Proteas star Marizanne Kapp understands the magnitude of the challenge ahead.
“It’s an extremely important game for us,” Kapp said. “Unfortunately we slipped up in that first game against Sri Lanka, which we are disappointed about, but now we know what we have to do.
“It’s always tough playing against Australia and this is no different. They are playing three matches here [in Gqeberha] and our first one here will be against them — we know it will be tough.
“If we keep believing and every player who walks on to that field gives 150% we can’t ask for anything more.
“The biggest thing for us is partnerships within our game, whether that is bowling or batting, that is the thing we have been lacking, especially when it comes to the batting department.
“The previous game was by no means our best game but we seem to improve as we go along, it’s most important that we keep improving.”
Saturday’s match starts at 7pm.
