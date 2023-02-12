Ghosh and Rodrigues lead run fest as India beat Pakistan in T20 World Cup

Business Day TV spoke to Ashley Daswa from Sanlam Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
Richa Ghosh raced to 31 not out in 20 balls to combine with half-centurion Jemimah Rodrigues to give India an excellent opening win in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup at Newlands on Sunday as they gunned down 150 with an over to spare.
India managed the second-highest run chase in Women’s T20 World Cup history chasing down Pakistan’s 149/4 in their 20 overs.
At the onset, Shafali Verma was partnered by Yastika Bhatia at the top with Smriti Mandhana out injured.
The duo put on 38 for India’s opening wicket before Yastike was dismissed by Sadia Iqbal in the final over of the power play.
Verma and Rodrigues rebuilt, but Pakistan struck in the tenth over when Sidra Amin pulled off a stunning catch close to the ropes to send back Verma.
While Harmanpreet Kaur and Rodrigues fought back, Nashra Sandhu sent Kaur back in the fourteenth over to give Pakistan a huge boost. But Ghosh and Rodrigues took over from there to lead India to a brilliant win.
Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first, but lost opener Javeria Khan to Deepti Sharma in the second over.
Bismah Maroof and Muneeba Ali took the attack to Sharma to help Pakistan to 39/1 at the end of the power play, their highest against India in the first six overs in women’s T20Is.
However, Radha Yadav struck soon after with the wicket of Muneeba, and Pooja Vastrakar sent back Nida Dar for a duck to put India back on top.
The in-form Sidra Amin joined Maroof in the middle and the duo put on 25 for the fourth wicket before a freak dismissal caused Amin to be dismissed by Radha.
Ayesha Naseem’s entry added impetus to Pakistan’s innings as she raced out of the blocks with some lusty blows. Maroof held one end up as Ayesha charged from the other to lift Pakistan past the 100-run mark in the 16th over.
Maroof completed her 50 soon after as the duo’s partnership pushed India onto the back foot. The unbeaten 81-run stand helped Pakistan to a big target, after the last five overs yielded 58 runs.
Ghosh and Rodrigues lead run fest as India beat Pakistan in T20 World Cup
The team managed the second-highest chase in the women's tournament yet, overtaking the opposition's 149/4 in their 20 overs
