Back to basics against New Zealand, says Proteas star Chloe Tryon

Proteas Women stalwart Chloe Tryon has challenged her fellow batters to bounce back against New Zealand after their disheartening defeat to Sri Lanka in their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup opener.
The World Cup on home soil started with an upset as the Proteas suffered a three-run defeat at Newlands on Friday night.
Tryon and her teammates play their second game of the tournament at Boland Park in Paarl on Monday (7pm) against New Zealand, who got their campaign under way with a 97-run defeat to defending champions Australia.
While the all-rounder said her team should move on from the defeat to the Sri Lankans, she feels the batters need to do better if SA is to progress to the next round.
Skipper Sune Luus was SA’s highest scorer with 28 runs as the Proteas failed to chase the 129-run target.
“It was a difficult game but I think as a group we try not to look into that too much,” Tryon said. “We’ve been a quality side, playing good cricket and I think as a batting unit that one innings doesn’t define us.
“We just have to go back to doing the basics because I don’t feel as the batting unit we did the right things.
“There were no partnerships and no-one trying to put up their hands. I think it’s just about making sure we do those basics right.
“Obviously, looking at the results, you want to see how the other teams are doing, but if we play our brand of cricket and keep ticking our boxes we can come up with those wins,” Tyron said.
The defeat has placed the Proteas in a tight position because they face champions Australia after the duel against the White Ferns on Monday.
“This is a very important game against New Zealand. We can’t take anyone lightly and it’s important we do the right things and let the results take care of themselves,” Tryon said.
The White Ferns will also be eager to get their campaign back on track.
They will hope that danger-woman Sophie Devine has a better day at the crease against the Proteas after going for a duck against the Aussies.
SA will also target getting Devine out as early as possible. “She is a very destructive player and we know how she can take a game away from a team the longer she bats,” Tryon said.
“She is a world-class player. It was important to make sure we did our homework on her. We have to make sure we bowl in the right areas.
“But they also have a quality line-up, so we don’t want to only focus on her. They have players like [Suzi] Bates, who hits the ball very well, and Amelia Kerr and Maddy Green.”
Back to basics against New Zealand, says Proteas star Chloe Tryon
Tryon challenges batters to step up against New Zealand following defeat to Sri Lanka
