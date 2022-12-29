Cummins praises ‘gutsy’ effort as Starc ruled out of Sydney Test

All-rounder Green retired hurt after an Anrich Nortje delivery broke his index finger, but returned to the crease on day three to score an unbeaten 51, adding to his five-wicket haul earlier.

“[It’s] probably a good time to mention all the incredible achievements this week. ‘Starcy’ with a finger that’s going to put him out for a few weeks, to have the bravery to go out and do that,” said Cummins.

“Cam Green, the same, ‘guts-ing’ it out for us. We saw Steve Smith and Davey [Warner] on day two in 38 degrees — gutsy, gutsy innings.

“It just speaks volumes for the team at the moment. Everyone would do anything for each other so we’re in a really good place.”

The Boxing Day Test triumph gave Australia an unassailable 2-0 lead ahead of the third and final match in Sydney, while shoring up top spot in the World Test Championship. South Africa dropped from second place to fourth.