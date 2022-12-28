Australia’s Cameron Green ruled out for third Test against SA

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green will not bowl for the rest of the second Test against South Africa in Melbourne and has been ruled out of the third and final match in Sydney to recover from a broken finger, the team said on Wednesday.

Green was struck in the right index finger by an Anrich Nortjé ball and retired hurt late on day two at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

“You try to not show the pain straightaway,” Green told cricket.com.au. “I marked my guard again and walked a couple of steps, and I was like, ‘I reckon my finger is out of place here’.