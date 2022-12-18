Aussies near victory in first Test as Proteas collapse

This week’s hawkish message from the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve brought an abrupt end to optimism that peak rate is almost here
A clear gap has emerged for finance’s role in the transition to a low carbon economy
A significant number of women contenders were raised from the floor and met the 25% threshold to get on the ballot
Nominations from the floor add more names to the mix for the ANC’s top seven
French accounting firm deals a major blow to an industry seeking to shore up confidence in the wake of FTX’s collapse
‘It’s our nature, we seem quite chaotic,’ he said tongue in cheek
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Basil Sgourdos, group CFO of Naspers and Prosus.
Kim Jong Un has been modernising his arsenal, introducing new, short-range ballistic missiles that can hit US military bases in all of South Korea and parts of Japan
Australia is close to winning the first Test as SA’s batsmen struggled on a Gabba wicket, resulting in the Proteas being 66 for seven at tea
Company faces high court lawsuit accusing it of amplifying incitement to violence after killing of academic
Australia moved within reach of victory within two days in the first Test against SA as the Proteas’ batsmen crumbled on a menacing Gabba wicket on Sunday.
SA were 66 for seven at tea, with the scores level, after the home side’s bowlers took five wickets in the middle session.
SA number five Khaya Zondo was 14 not out, with tail-ender Kagiso Rabada on one, the pair left with a “mission impossible” to set Australia's batsmen a total to chase.
The Proteas resumed on three for two after lunch and added only two runs before Sarel Erwee fell for three with an edge off Pat Cummins that Cameron Green leapt high to catch at gully.
Temba Bavuma and Zondo combined for a 42-run partnership, but Nathan Lyon broke it by removing Bavuma lbw for 29.
The Proteas promptly collapsed, losing 4-17 as Scott Boland dismissed Kyle Verreynne and all-rounder Marco Jansen for ducks in three balls.
Keshav Maharaj lingered for a bit longer before he was caught behind for 16 by Mitchell Starc, who earlier claimed his 300th wicket by bowling number three Rassie van der Dussen for a duck with a trademark inswinging yorker.
Earlier, Rabada (4-76) and Jansen (3-32) had done well to restrict Australia, with the latter denying Travis Head (92) a century after the home side resumed in the morning on 145 for five.
Head and all-rounder Cameron Green were cruising until Jansen had Green out for 18, with Erwee scrambling from first slip to catch an edge that pinged off Maharaj’s hands.
Jansen then had Head caught down the leg side eight runs short of his century before Lungi Ngidi and Rabada cleaned up the Australian tail.
Reuters
