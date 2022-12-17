Aussies bowl out SA for 152 on day one of Test series opener

This week’s hawkish message from the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve brought an abrupt end to optimism that peak rate is almost here
Paceman Mitchell Starc and spinner Nathan Lyon took three wickets apiece as Australia bowled SA out for 152 before tea on day one of the series-opening Test in Brisbane on Saturday.
Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and sent Dean Elgar’s side to bat on a green wicket almost undistinguishable from the surrounding grass.
It paid immediate dividends, as Australia’s quicks crashed through the Proteas’ top order in the morning before Lyon (3-14) did the damage in the second session.
Reduced to 27 for four early, SA rallied through Kyle Verreynne and Temba Bavuma, who built a defiant partnership of 98 runs before Starc (3-41) intervened.
The left-armer softened up Bavuma with a short ball that crashed into his gloves and then had the pint-sized batsman edge onto his stumps for 38 with a fine delivery that nipped back off the seam.
SA had rallied to 125 for four before Bavuma’s dismissal, but ended up losing their last six wickets for 27 runs.
Lyon grabbed his first victim when Marco Jansen (2) charged down the pitch and threw away his wicket with a miscued pull that soared into the air and was caught by Cameron Green.
Keshav Maharaj was out for two, caught by Steve Smith off the bowling of Starc, who finished the session one wicket shy of his milestone 300th.
Lyon had Verreynne out for 64, caught by Smith at slip, making the Australian duo the most prolific bowler-fielding pair in the nation’s history with a record 52 dismissals.
Lyon then removed Anrich Nortjé for a duck, with a ball that reared out of the wicket to catch a glove before being snaffled by Travis Head in close.
Fast bowler Cummins wrapped up the innings by having Lungi Ngidi out for three, with Green catching the edge in the gully.
Australia’s third seamer Scott Boland earlier took two wickets in three balls, removing opener Sarel Erwee for 10 and Khaya Zondo lbw for a duck.
Australia’s bowlers had plenty of assistance, with the ball moving sharply off the seam and swinging under cloudy skies.
However, Elgar gave Starc the first wicket on a platter when he gloved a ball down the leg side to be caught behind for three.
Cummins took the second wicket, removing Rassie van der Dussen for five, the number three feathering an outside edge through to wicketkeeper Alex Carey.
Reuters
Aussies bowl out SA for 152 on day one of Test series opener
Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon took three wickets each before tea
