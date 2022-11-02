×

Sport / Cricket

Record-breaking wunderkind was always ready to play for Proteas

Teenage batting sensation Dewald Brevis struts his stuff for the Titans in CSA T20 Challenge

02 November 2022 - 19:09 SITHEMBISO DINDI
Titans batsman Dewald Brevis in action. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ LEE WARREN
After being left out of the Proteas’ T20 World Cup squad because he is “too young”, teenage batting sensation Dewald Brevis says he has always been ready to do the job for the senior national team.

Brevis has again stamped his authority as the next best man in SA cricket and potentially a global superstar.

The 19-year-old broke multiple records with his incredible knock of 162 runs off 57 balls for the Titans against the Knights in a Cricket SA T20 Challenge match at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on Monday.

Brevis hit 13 sixes and 13 fours. His 162 runs is the highest tally by an SA  batsman in T20s.

Only Chris Gayle (175) of West Indies and Australia’s Aaron Finch (172) have scored higher.

It was the fastest 150 in the history of T20 cricket. 

With Brevis having already played in top T20 leagues around the globe, such as the Indian Premier League and Caribbean Premier League, many were disappointed when he was left out of SA’s squad for the T20 World Cup, with the national selectors seeing the need to protect him because he is young.

“I’ve always believed [I’m ready to play for Proteas]. Even last year I believed I was ready,” Brevis said after his monumental knock on Monday.

“But I trust the people who are in charge. I believe they will make the right decision. Whenever the time is, I will be ready. 

“I’m so grateful for the talent God gave me and to be able to play and showcase the talent He gave me. It’s special to be able to live my life to the fullest by playing cricket.”

Despite his age, Brevis, who has been touted as the natural successor in SA cricket to AB de Villiers, has the bravery of a seasoned cricketer and amazing cricket intelligence.

“Every game, when the conditions are tough, you tell yourself, the tougher the conditions the better I’m going to play,” he said.

“Wherever it is, you need to be positive and stay on the positive side.

“If it is tough conditions, the bowlers are bowling well, you always want to be positive, taking on the first three balls.

“Don’t wait for the last three balls, otherwise the bowler is going to be on top,” he said.

“I think it’s important in all the games that everything that happens is part of me learning my game and making sure everything works out as it should.

“Those games where I went and got a 40 or 30, is part of developing and part of being me.

“Like today [Monday], I always keep everything the same.

“I’m Dewald and I’m true to my game. How I play, my strengths, I will always be true to that.

“I will just keep doing that, staying in the moment and taking it one ball at a time.”

