×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Cricket

Miller drawing on experience as Proteas target World Cup semifinal

02 November 2022 - 17:30 Mahlatse Mphahlele
David Miller of South Africa during the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup match against India at Optus Stadium in Perth on October 30 2022. Picture: ISURU SAMEERA PEIRIS/GALLO IMAGES
David Miller of South Africa during the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup match against India at Optus Stadium in Perth on October 30 2022. Picture: ISURU SAMEERA PEIRIS/GALLO IMAGES

A tried and tested veteran of 110 T20 matches, middle-order batter David Miller is drawing on experience in his mission to help the Proteas progress to the ICC World Cup semifinals in Australia.

Miller has been one of the standout performers for SA in the past few months and scored 61 runs in two innings in Australia with Quinton de Kock (111 runs) and Rilee Rossouw(109 runs) leading the way.

The Proteas take on fifth-placed Pakistan, who are desperate to win, in the penultimate group 2 match in Sydney on Thursday where Miller is expected to play a crucial role if SA are to reach the semifinals unbeaten.

“We are finding lots of ways to win, we have done it over a period of time now. I would say probably the past year, we have found ourselves in tricky situations and managed to get over the line,” the batter said.

“I think that with the continuity of the squad over time guys have managed to find their roles and if one guy doesn’t do well someone picks up.

“It is difficult to be successful in this format because there are different kinds of variables. But we have managed to do well and play as a team. I suppose if batters are doing their jobs we don’t need all-rounders and bowlers to bat.

“The guys are really putting in a lot of the hard work at training, and the tail-enders and all-rounders too, because going into a competition like this you will always have one or two games where we might need them.”

Miller said that in tight matches where the pressure is on he tries to slow the game down.

“The last year-and-a-half has been a good run. I try to draw from  experience. I feel experience is a valuable thing. For example, in the previous game we had a bit of trouble and pressure to win the game.

“It is about slowing the game down and understanding what is required right now. In the past maybe it could have become a bit hasty. I really struggled upfront, whereas Aiden [Markram] was playing really well.

“If there were a lot of dot balls you could get a bit edgy trying to counterattack. As such, I try to slow myself down and realise that if I get through this period the partnership is way too important for me to go out giving my wicket away.

“It helped that Aiden was going really well and picked up one boundary and there was momentum. It’s about weathering the storm. I have been in a lot of different situations in my career. It’s about making sure you are really in the moment and [knowing] what is required.

“Execution became another thing. Fortunately, there were a few opportunities they missed and those helped us, but it was about slowing things down.”

Miller gave credit to the Proteas fast bowlers who have consistently troubled opposition batters and sometimes helped the team cross the line.

“Being in Australia and with regard to the conditions we’ve got here, our pace attackers have done great things over the years. The guys have managed to come into their own, bowling with great energy, a lot of pace. That’s what we need here in Australia.

“It is nice to have someone like Marco [Jansen] sitting on the bench. It’s a healthy environment to have. I think the guys are in a good space and, again, just one game at a time and trying to stick to the process.”

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Record-breaking wunderkind was always ready to ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Malibongwe Maketa named as interim coach to lead ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
‘Under radar’ Proteas could be timing World Cup ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
Pirates coach says Mpontshane mistake does not ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Gary Player may get late birthday gift with horse ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

‘Under radar’ Proteas could be timing World Cup challenge perfectly, says ...

Sport / Cricket

NEIL MANTHORP: Proteas lose underdog status

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.