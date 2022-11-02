Malibongwe Maketa named as interim coach to lead Proteas

Brent crude shed 44c to $95.72 a barrel in early morning trade, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures retreated 59c to $89.41
Slipping gas and nuclear into the Eskom mix could threaten the $8.5bn IPG loan
The research comes as parliament is poised to consider tough new anti-tobacco laws that will for the first time regulate e-cigarettes
The metro, which has a budget of R51bn, will go another week without a permanent political head
Solidarity has threatened legal action over the pharmacy chain’s purported freeze on hiring white staff, but CFO Rui Morais says the pharmacy chain hasn't received any correspondence from the union
Substantial amounts of debt will mature over the next few years, Standard Chartered warns
Baxter wants to spend time with his family after more than three decades of high-level advocacy in the business and mining sectors
Unanimous decision lifts target for benchmark rate to a range of 3.75% to 4%, its highest since 2008
India put a foot in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup when they held their nerve to beat Bangladesh in a rain-hit humdinger in Adelaide on Wednesday.
Fragments of coral inserted in clay tiles are surviving and growing, a hopeful sign for saving the animals at risk from climate change
Malibongwe Maketa will lead the Proteas as interim coach in their three-match Test series against Australia away from home, Cricket SA (CSA) says.
The Proteas face Australia in their penultimate series of the World Test Championship (WTC) in Australia from December 17 to January 8.
The Proteas are second on the table behind Australia after two series wins, one loss and one draw in the second cycle of the WTC.
They will be without a permanent head coach for the Down Under tour as incumbent Mark Boucher will step down at the end of the T20 World Cup in Australia.
Maketa is the SA A coach and National Academy head. He steps into the senior role after being part of SA’s most recent Test tour of England where he was a consultant during the four-day warm-up match against England Lions and the triumphant first Test at Lord’s in August.
He also served as assistant head coach for the Proteas from 2017 to 2019.
CSA director of cricket Enoch Nkwe said: “He is a familiar face in the environment and has worked in the same space previously when he served as assistant coach.
“‘Mali’ knows most of the players well [and] they know him too, and with such a short time between now and the tour, Cricket SA felt we needed someone who could step in immediately and lead us through an important series for the Proteas.
“We wish him well on his appointment. He has our full support and we have no doubt he will do South Africans proud in this series.”
CSA CEO Pholetsi Moseki said Maketa had earned respect and acclaim as a coach and leader.
“This interim appointment is in recognition of his ability to integrate himself into any system and assure continuity. As no stranger to the Proteas set-up, I am confident he will acquit himself well and hit the ground running.”
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Malibongwe Maketa named as interim coach to lead Proteas
Mark Boucher will step down at the end of the T20 World Cup in Australia
Malibongwe Maketa will lead the Proteas as interim coach in their three-match Test series against Australia away from home, Cricket SA (CSA) says.
The Proteas face Australia in their penultimate series of the World Test Championship (WTC) in Australia from December 17 to January 8.
The Proteas are second on the table behind Australia after two series wins, one loss and one draw in the second cycle of the WTC.
They will be without a permanent head coach for the Down Under tour as incumbent Mark Boucher will step down at the end of the T20 World Cup in Australia.
Maketa is the SA A coach and National Academy head. He steps into the senior role after being part of SA’s most recent Test tour of England where he was a consultant during the four-day warm-up match against England Lions and the triumphant first Test at Lord’s in August.
He also served as assistant head coach for the Proteas from 2017 to 2019.
CSA director of cricket Enoch Nkwe said: “He is a familiar face in the environment and has worked in the same space previously when he served as assistant coach.
“‘Mali’ knows most of the players well [and] they know him too, and with such a short time between now and the tour, Cricket SA felt we needed someone who could step in immediately and lead us through an important series for the Proteas.
“We wish him well on his appointment. He has our full support and we have no doubt he will do South Africans proud in this series.”
CSA CEO Pholetsi Moseki said Maketa had earned respect and acclaim as a coach and leader.
“This interim appointment is in recognition of his ability to integrate himself into any system and assure continuity. As no stranger to the Proteas set-up, I am confident he will acquit himself well and hit the ground running.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.