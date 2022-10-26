Government and Eskom bonds rally on medium-term budget’s improved debt outlook
Thursday, October 27 2022
Bring in the private sector if you want more bailouts, finance minister says in interview after medium-term budget
Former president Thabo Mbeki said was appalled by ANC leaders who suggested the party design electoral policy to ensure it won elections
Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
The SA National Roads Agency will get R23.7bn to pay off government-guaranteed debt conditional on its finding a solution to the e-tolls stalemate
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
Security has deteriorated in neighbouring Mali since it hired fighters from Russia’s Wagner group
Coach says players’ exposure to the team’s ways is valuable
Built on the British firm’s Electric Premium Architecture and produced in Wuhan, China, three versions of the Hyper SUV are available
There is nothing like sport to bring out our national fervour. At international events such as the ICC men’s T20 World Cup, pride in one’s country supersedes a woeful economy, high unemployment and poor leadership, as in Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka and SA. Sport transcends these mortal matters.
The late Steve Tshwete, first democratic minister of sport, told me a story about when he was incarcerated in Robben Island. He said when the Springboks were playing the All Blacks, the prisoners used to jeer and mock the warders. They would taunt them about the strength of the All Blacks and the inevitability of a Springbok defeat. Steve went on to say: “But deep down I wanted my country to be victorious.” That still amazes me today. What a reflection on the greatness of the ANC leaders of that time...
VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Here's hoping the Proteas will lift our spirits like no politician can
