×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Cricket

VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Here’s hoping the Proteas will lift our spirits like no politician can

BL Premium
26 October 2022 - 15:04 Vince van der Bijl

There is nothing like sport to bring out our national fervour. At international events such as the ICC men’s T20 World Cup, pride in one’s country supersedes a woeful economy, high unemployment and poor leadership, as in Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka and SA. Sport transcends these mortal matters.

The late Steve Tshwete, first democratic minister of sport, told me a story about when he was incarcerated in Robben Island. He said when the Springboks were playing the All Blacks, the prisoners used to jeer and mock the warders. They would taunt them about the strength of the All Blacks and the inevitability of a Springbok defeat. Steve went on to say: “But deep down I wanted my country to be victorious.” That still amazes me today. What a reflection on the greatness of the ANC leaders of that time...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.