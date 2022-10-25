×

Sport / Cricket

Marcus Stoinis’ half-century helps Australia crush Sri Lanka

25 October 2022 - 19:25 Joel Dubber
Marcus Stoinis of Australia plays a shot down the ground during their match against Sri Lanka at Perth Stadium in Perth, Australia, October 25 2022. Picture: JAMES WORSFOLD/GETTY IMAGES
Marcus Stoinis of Australia plays a shot down the ground during their match against Sri Lanka at Perth Stadium in Perth, Australia, October 25 2022. Picture: JAMES WORSFOLD/GETTY IMAGES

Perth — Marcus Stoinis bludgeoned Australia’s fastest T20 half-century on Tuesday as his side crushed Sri Lanka by seven wickets to secure their first win at the Twenty20 World Cup.

After being beaten by New Zealand in the opening match of the Super 12, Australia elected to field on Tuesday and restricted Sri Lanka to 157/6.

They had to make do without the services of leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who was ruled out at the 11th hour after testing positive for Covid-19.

The hosts replied with 158/3 in 16.3 overs, led by Stoinis who powerfully struck six sixes in his unbeaten 59 from 18 balls. He was ably assisted by skipper Aaron Finch who finished on 31 not out.

The Perth Stadium deck could have been mistaken for a Waca pitch as Australia's seamers combined for three wickets with a barrage of pace and bounce which set Sri Lanka back.

Top-order batsmen Pathum Nissanka (40) and Dhananjaya de Silva (26) found boundary-scoring difficult but showed urgency running between the wickets.

An outstanding flick-back on the boundary by David Warner in the 11th over deprived De Silva of a six, and five balls later the batsman departed after lofting a catch to the same fielder at long-off.

Mitchell Marsh ran out Nissanka and triggered a mini-collapse, arrested only by a late onslaught from Charith Asalanka (38 not out off 25 balls) in the final overs.

Fast bowler Lahiru Kumara made good use of the surface when Sri Lanka had their turn in the field, repeatedly beating Finch for pace, but it was off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana (1/23) who struck first when he induced a false shot from Warner (11).

Innovative strokeplay from Glenn Maxwell (23) injected impetus into Australia’s response, though it was Stoinis who delivered the knockout blow as spinner Wanindu Hasaranga conceded 53 runs in three overs without taking a wicket.

Reuters

