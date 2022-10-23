×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Cricket

Kohli blitz lifts India to victory in Pakistan cliffhanger

T20 World Cup match goes down to the final over

23 October 2022 - 18:17 IAN RANSOM
Virat Kohli of India celebrates winning the ICC T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia, October 23 2022. Picture: QUINN ROONEY/GETTY IMAGES
Virat Kohli of India celebrates winning the ICC T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia, October 23 2022. Picture: QUINN ROONEY/GETTY IMAGES

Melbourne — Virat Kohli smashed a stunning half-century to lift India to a four-wicket win on the final ball against arch-rivals Pakistan in a classic T20 World Cup match on Sunday that unfolded in front of a huge Melbourne Cricket Ground crowd.

Ravichandran Ashwin struck the winning run as spin-bowling all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz had a final over to forget but it was Kohli’s unbeaten 82 and a 113-run partnership with Hardik Pandya (40) that proved decisive as India chased down 160.

Pakistan had seemed on track for a morale-boosting win after India crumbled to 31/4 just after the power play.

Man-of-the-match Kohli had other ideas, however, as he went ballistic with the bat in the final overs to bring India home in front of 90,293 screaming fans and millions more watching around the world.

“Well, it's a surreal atmosphere. I honestly have no words. I have no idea how that happened,” Kohli said. “Hardik kept telling me, just believe we can stay till the end. I’m lost for words.”

Kohli thrashed back-to-back sixes in the penultimate over against Haris Rauf to bring India back into the game and leave Nawaz a sitting duck, with Pakistan’s seamers having completed their overs.

Though Nawaz had Pandya caught first ball and wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik stumped, he gifted India two wides and a no-ball.

On the fourth ball, Kohli struck the no-ball for six to earn a free hit and push India within six runs of victory.

Crumbling under the pressure, Nawaz then bowled a wide to give Kohli another free hit.

The drama continued as Nawaz bowled Kohli on the free hit but the ball ricocheted off the stumps allowing India’s batsmen to sprint for three byes.

After Karthik’s dismissal, Ashwin came to the crease and coolly let Nawaz hang himself with another wide ball before hitting over the infield to complete the win, sending Indian fans into a frenzy.

“When you have guys like those batting in the middle you always believe that you’re going to get the scores,” said India captain Rohit Sharma.

“It was probably one of the best I’ve witnessed, the partnership, and obviously Virat was brilliant.

“It's not easy when you have to bowl the last over when you’re a spinner.”

It was a cruel finish for Pakistan, who had rallied through half-centuries to Shan Masood (52 not out) and Iftikhar Ahmed (51).

They helped Babar Azam’s side to a defendable total of 159/8 after Pakistan lost the toss and started poorly with the bat.

Reuters

India claim series as they down Proteas despite Miller century

The hosts sparkled with bat and ball to win the T20 contest by 16 runs and bag a 2-0 win
Sport
2 weeks ago

India’s Pandya seals win in thriller against Pakistan

India found themselves in a spot of bother when Kohli and Rohit fell to left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz but all-rounder Hardik Pandya stepped up to ...
Sport
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Rossouw oozes confidence ahead of World Cup
Sport / Cricket
2.
Bavuma set to ride the pressure and up the run ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
SA’s Paula Reto loves making people smile and ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Qatar 2022: Golden generation lift England’s ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
AmaZulu hold Chiefs, advance to MTN8 final
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Bavuma set to ride the pressure and up the run rate

Sport / Cricket

Sri Lanka head to Super 12 phase after beating Netherlands

Sport / Cricket

Rossouw oozes confidence ahead of World Cup

Sport / Cricket

Windies must step up in vital Zimbabwe clash, says Holder

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.