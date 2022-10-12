Opec cut its outlook for demand growth this year, citing China’s Covid-19 containment measures and high inflation
Industry accounts for almost 29% of worldwide energy consumption, but due to the cut-throat nature of manufacturing, it has a vested interest in resisting change
Consultancy says there is no evidence it rigged procurement process to win SA Revenue Services tender
Evan Pickworth speaks to Francis Mayebe and Virusha Subban from Baker McKenzie Johannesburg about the law says
The number of Cartrack subscribers rose to 1.6-million in the latest reporting period
BankservAfrica economic transactions index has declined further as severe load-shedding and global economic challenges take their toll
With country on dreaded list, EU and UK banks will have to conduct more vigilant due diligence on its transactions
Ukraine announced a bid for fast-track membership of the military alliance, a move Alexander Venediktov, deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council, called ‘suicidal’
Charles Schwartzel leads the country’s top golfers back for the SA Open and many are enthusiastic about taking part in the iconic event and getting their name on the trophy
Why did Vladimir Putin start his ‘idiot war’? Journalist John Sweeney tries to answer that question
The past two ODIs against India are best forgotten. The Proteas were poor and seemed unsettled for the first time under Mark Boucher’s stewardship. Three captains in a three ODI series added to the confusion.
The team must be relieved that the ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022 (ICC T20) is not in Asia. The Proteas have to recalibrate their T20 planning to fit the Australian conditions...
VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Selection a hot-button topic after Proteas collapse in India
ICC T20 team selection will require feel, balance, insight and luck
