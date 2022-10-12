Opec cut its outlook for demand growth this year, citing China’s Covid-19 containment measures and high inflation
Industry accounts for almost 29% of worldwide energy consumption, but due to the cut-throat nature of manufacturing, it has a vested interest in resisting change
Consultancy says there is no evidence it rigged procurement process to win SA Revenue Services tender
Evan Pickworth speaks to Francis Mayebe and Virusha Subban from Baker McKenzie Johannesburg about the law says
The number of Cartrack subscribers rose to 1.6-million in the latest reporting period
BankservAfrica economic transactions index has declined further as severe load-shedding and global economic challenges take their toll
With country on dreaded list, EU and UK banks will have to conduct more vigilant due diligence on its transactions
Ukraine announced a bid for fast-track membership of the military alliance, a move Alexander Venediktov, deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council, called ‘suicidal’
Charles Schwartzel leads the country’s top golfers back for the SA Open and many are enthusiastic about taking part in the iconic event and getting their name on the trophy
Why did Vladimir Putin start his ‘idiot war’? Journalist John Sweeney tries to answer that question
The Proteas’ automatic qualification bus to the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2023 is plunging headlong into an abyss and their fate may no longer end up not being in their own hands.
SA’s quest was dealt another heavy blow in their crushing third one-day international defeat in Delhi on Tuesday...
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Proteas’ road to 2023 World Cup littered with pot holes
Automatic qualification hopes nosedive after collapse in India
The Proteas’ automatic qualification bus to the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2023 is plunging headlong into an abyss and their fate may no longer end up not being in their own hands.
SA’s quest was dealt another heavy blow in their crushing third one-day international defeat in Delhi on Tuesday...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.