Sport / Cricket

Proteas’ road to 2023 World Cup littered with pot holes

Automatic qualification hopes nosedive after collapse in India

12 October 2022 - 20:18 AMIR CHETTY

The Proteas’ automatic qualification bus to the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2023 is plunging headlong into an abyss and their fate may no longer end up not being in their own hands.

SA’s quest was dealt another heavy blow in their crushing third one-day international defeat in Delhi on Tuesday...

