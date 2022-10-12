×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Cricket

Jansen to strut his stuff at T20 World Cup

The towering quick was initially named as a travelling reserve, but due to Dwaine Pretorius’s injury the 22-year-old will now shift into the 15-man squad

12 October 2022 - 19:34 AMIR CHETTY
Marco Jansen of SA bowls during the 3rd One Day International match against India at Arun Jaitley Stadium on October 11 2022 in Delhi, India. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/PANKAJ NANGIA
Marco Jansen of SA bowls during the 3rd One Day International match against India at Arun Jaitley Stadium on October 11 2022 in Delhi, India. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/PANKAJ NANGIA

Proteas leftarm seamer Marco Jansen will have his moment in the sun after being called up to the squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia starting next week.

The towering quick, whose stocks have risen since moving to the Eastern Cape to play for the Warriors, was initially named as one of three travelling reserves. But after Dwaine Pretorius fractured his hand, the 22-year-old will now shift into the 15-man squad.

Right-arm quick Lizaad Williams will replace Jansen in the travelling reserves and will be hoping to add to his six caps in T20s for the Proteas.

The Proteas head into the tournament starting with two warm-up matches, on October 17 against New Zealand, and Bangladesh two days later.

Their campaign gets under way on October 24.

The squad will put behind them a demoralising 2-1 ODI series defeat at the hands of India as they look to enter the tournament on a clean slate.

Proteas head coach Mark Boucher, who will vacate his position at the end of the tournament, said the Indian series defeat was disappointing but they are gearing up for a huge tournament in Australia.

“I think it took us some time to get used to the conditions. We did not arrive early enough, but there were reasons for that.

“The first game was quite tough … I think we got better as we went on.

“There were little moments in games, especially the one-day format where we let ourselves down.

“Tonight [Tuesday], we just didn’t rock up and we had a few soft dismissals upfront that put us under pressure.

“India bowled well and with good aggression and intent and that led to our downfall,” he said.

Mental sharpness

He said they have learnt some lessons and will attempt to rectify the areas that need work.

Mental and technical sharpness will be key to how they approach each match, he said.

“We’ve come off a long tour of England straight into India. A couple of the guys have been in the Caribbean league as well, so we don’t want to get into a situation where you’re rocking up for every game as if it is a league game.

“So keeping the guys mentally and physically fresh is going to be vitally important for myself, and the management team will have to monitor and then we will get the best from our guys and be up for the world cup games,” he said.

Going into opposite conditions to that of the subcontinent, Boucher said the Australian conditions will suit his bowling attack where they could show more aggression.

“We have some good pace and bounce in our attack, so we need to keep the aggression there.

“In the last ODI we played, there wasn’t enough aggression. The surprising thing was that the Indian bowling attack, in the one-dayers especially, bowled with a lot more aggression than we did.

“We did chat about it and the way Anrich Nortjé bowled tonight is a positive sign for me, especially going into conditions where that will be quite effective,” Boucher said.

SA T20 World Cup squad: Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortjé, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

Travelling reserves: Bjorn Fortuin, Andile Phehlukwayo and Lizaad Williams.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Tottenham’s Kulusevski back in training, Moura ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Proteas’ road to 2023 World Cup littered with pot ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Schwartzel leads local stars back for SA Open
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Jansen to strut his stuff at T20 World Cup
Sport / Cricket
5.
Qatar 2022: Golden generation lift England’s ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

India wizards have hapless Proteas in a spin

Sport / Cricket

NEIL MANTHORP: SA20 player auction may have given SA cricket a huge boost

Sport / Cricket

VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Proteas have the grit, but selectors need to balance them ...

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.