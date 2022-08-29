Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s comments on inflation and interest rates at last week’s Jackson Hole conference are still weighing on investors
SA is in the grip of a regime enslaving individual economic freedoms
A strike certificate has been issued and management has 30 days to table a revised offer
The party has suspended its leader, saying he has been divisive in his approach to leadership
Investment company cannot afford to remain a minority shareholder in oil block off Namibia
Nedbank is concerned about the country being classified as high risk and facing a potential loss of investment
MPLA wins a 51% majority but opposition Unita is challenging result
SA are not pressing for a place in the world Test final for cash and glory, but to keep the format alive at home
The one-off Porsche 911 Carrera is based on the character from the animated blockbuster series
At risk of stating the obvious, the greatest single difference between England’s and SA’s approach to the current Test series is based on the fact that the result has no material value to the home team, and goes beyond mere financial riches for the touring team.
England were at the rock-bottom of Test cricket’s pecking order at the start of the summer with no prospect of contesting the World Test Championship (WTC) final. But Test cricket in England is as rudely safe in its future as the lorded ladies and gentry of the squires. The Test team had nothing to lose by adopting a brave, new approach. Even if they lost more matches. Because they were losing anyway. ..
NEIL MANTHORP: England and the Proteas: as different as a squire and a squatter
SA are not pressing for a place in the world Test final for cash and glory, but to keep the format alive at home
