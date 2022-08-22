×

Sport / Cricket

NEIL MANTHORP: SA will never again play as many Tests as they used to

The Proteas must be as successful at the ‘box office’ as they are on the field if they want to continue playing Test cricket

22 August 2022 - 18:18 NEIL MANTHORP

SA’s destruction of England by an innings and 12 runs at Lord’s last week signified the beginning of a new era for the Proteas Test team, but not one in which they go on to dominate the world. Instead, it is one in which they have to keep winning just to remain relevant, perhaps even keep the format alive.  

England failed to bat 90 overs in two innings combined and lost inside two days of actual playing time against a bowling attack which had observers from far and wide gushing with praise and admiration. Three fast bowlers all operating in excess of 140km/h with one, Anrich Nortjé, exceeding 150km/h, was not just a luxury for captain Dean Elgar but a magnificent spectacle.    ..

