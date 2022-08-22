NEIL MANTHORP: SA will never again play as many Tests as they used to

The rand is steady after breaching the R17/$ level on Friday
The end of hardship, my foot!
Baloyi tells parliamentary committee members that protector expected to be bowed down to and called ‘madam’
Covid-Zero lockdowns hammered consumer demand in the world’s second-largest economy
SA’s largest retailer finalises sustainability-linked loans linked to its green push
Higher inflation expectations and depreciating currencies will fuel the need for continuing monetary tightening on the continent
Medical scheme says its position is so precarious it could be insolvent by year-end
Counteroffensive by Kyiv looks unlikely while Russians are slowed down by shortages
Warrick Gelant is the fourth right wing in four Tests amid injuries and a suspension
Thenjiwe Niki Nkosi’s "Landings" exhibition dealt so tenderly with Black gymnasts denied rest, softness, sensitivity, grace, and more, in the pursuit of excellence on the competition floor
SA’s destruction of England by an innings and 12 runs at Lord’s last week signified the beginning of a new era for the Proteas Test team, but not one in which they go on to dominate the world. Instead, it is one in which they have to keep winning just to remain relevant, perhaps even keep the format alive.
England failed to bat 90 overs in two innings combined and lost inside two days of actual playing time against a bowling attack which had observers from far and wide gushing with praise and admiration. Three fast bowlers all operating in excess of 140km/h with one, Anrich Nortjé, exceeding 150km/h, was not just a luxury for captain Dean Elgar but a magnificent spectacle. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
NEIL MANTHORP: SA will never again play as many Tests as they used to
The Proteas must be as successful at the ‘box office’ as they are on the field if they want to continue playing Test cricket
SA’s destruction of England by an innings and 12 runs at Lord’s last week signified the beginning of a new era for the Proteas Test team, but not one in which they go on to dominate the world. Instead, it is one in which they have to keep winning just to remain relevant, perhaps even keep the format alive.
England failed to bat 90 overs in two innings combined and lost inside two days of actual playing time against a bowling attack which had observers from far and wide gushing with praise and admiration. Three fast bowlers all operating in excess of 140km/h with one, Anrich Nortjé, exceeding 150km/h, was not just a luxury for captain Dean Elgar but a magnificent spectacle. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.