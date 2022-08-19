SA score huge victory in first test against England at Lord’s

Opec chief says blame policymakers, lawmakers for oil price rises
The BoE has spooked everyone by forecasting a peak in the rate above 13% this northern hemisphere autumn
Kinshasa summit trip costs country millions thanks to unpaid fees, non-approved modifications on presidential jets
The finance minister says the allegations are ‘fashioned to achieve narrow and selfish political ends’
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Donald MacKay, CEO of XA Global Trade Advisors, and Paul Matthew, CEO of SA’s Association of Meat Importers and Exporters
Spending allocations to increase to R812bn for the next three years, says finance minister
Food Safety Agency tells retailers and food producers it will seize vegan products with names that it says are for meat
The referendums may be held as late as January because Russian troops haven’t taken full control of the areas the Kremlin seeks to claim as its own
Anrich Nortjé took three wickets in the space of 10 balls to rip through the heart of the English batting
The luxury champagne lounge and cocktail bar is serving up a decadent high tea
London — SA skittled England out for 149 on Friday to win the first test by an innings and 12 runs inside three days at Lord’s, and go 1-0 up in the three-match series.
It proved an emphatic triumph for SA’s bowling attack, who nullified the threat of England’s new attacking batting “Bazball” approach, forging a 161-run first innings lead before dismissing their hosts in only 37.4 second-innings overs.
Anrich Nortjé took three wickets in the space of 10 balls to rip through the heart of the home batting, removing Jonny Bairstow (18 runs), opener Alex Lees (35) and Ben Foukes (0) in quick succession with a spell of fast bowling, for figures of 3-47.
He was ably backed up by fellow quicks Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada, while spinner Keshav Maharaj proved a surprisingly successfully early inclusion into the attack, taking the first two wickets before lunch with Zak Crawley (13) and Ollie Pope (5) both trapped leg before wicket.
It was another failure for under-pressure Crawley, who was the first to fall for 13 runs and faces being dropped for the next test at Old Trafford.
Joe Root was the first to go after lunch as he edged Ngidi to slip for six runs followed by Nortjé’s quick trio of scalps as SA took a firm grip on the game.
But England captain Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad took on the bowlers in a “Bazball” cameo to score 55 runs off 45 runs for the seventh wicket to offer hopes of a home fightback, before Broad was snagged by Rabada for a quick-fire 35.
Jansen then castled Matthew Potts for a single run before Stokes (20) hit Rabada down the throat of Maharaj on the boundary to end any slim hopes for the hosts.
SA had begun the day on 289-7 in response to England’s first innings tally of 165 and batted for the first hour on Friday before being bowled out for 326 in their first innings, giving them a handy 161-run lead.
Nortjé scored an unbeaten 28 not out off 42 balls as he dominated a 29-run partnership for the ninth wicket with Marco Jansen, who was dismissed for 48.
Rabada was out third ball of the day as he pulled the ball leg side, only for Broad to pluck it one-handed out of the air for a brilliant catch.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
SA score huge victory in first test against England at Lord’s
Anrich Nortjé took three wickets in the space of 10 balls to rip through the heart of the English batting
London — SA skittled England out for 149 on Friday to win the first test by an innings and 12 runs inside three days at Lord’s, and go 1-0 up in the three-match series.
It proved an emphatic triumph for SA’s bowling attack, who nullified the threat of England’s new attacking batting “Bazball” approach, forging a 161-run first innings lead before dismissing their hosts in only 37.4 second-innings overs.
Anrich Nortjé took three wickets in the space of 10 balls to rip through the heart of the home batting, removing Jonny Bairstow (18 runs), opener Alex Lees (35) and Ben Foukes (0) in quick succession with a spell of fast bowling, for figures of 3-47.
He was ably backed up by fellow quicks Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada, while spinner Keshav Maharaj proved a surprisingly successfully early inclusion into the attack, taking the first two wickets before lunch with Zak Crawley (13) and Ollie Pope (5) both trapped leg before wicket.
It was another failure for under-pressure Crawley, who was the first to fall for 13 runs and faces being dropped for the next test at Old Trafford.
Joe Root was the first to go after lunch as he edged Ngidi to slip for six runs followed by Nortjé’s quick trio of scalps as SA took a firm grip on the game.
But England captain Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad took on the bowlers in a “Bazball” cameo to score 55 runs off 45 runs for the seventh wicket to offer hopes of a home fightback, before Broad was snagged by Rabada for a quick-fire 35.
Jansen then castled Matthew Potts for a single run before Stokes (20) hit Rabada down the throat of Maharaj on the boundary to end any slim hopes for the hosts.
SA had begun the day on 289-7 in response to England’s first innings tally of 165 and batted for the first hour on Friday before being bowled out for 326 in their first innings, giving them a handy 161-run lead.
Nortjé scored an unbeaten 28 not out off 42 balls as he dominated a 29-run partnership for the ninth wicket with Marco Jansen, who was dismissed for 48.
Rabada was out third ball of the day as he pulled the ball leg side, only for Broad to pluck it one-handed out of the air for a brilliant catch.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
First day at Lord’s belongs to Proteas speedsters and the rain
Fiery Stokes revives England but Proteas build good lead
KEVIN MCCALLUM: You won’t see Faztball much, but not because they are so quick
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.