Sport / Cricket

Proteas speedster out of England Test series

14 August 2022 - 18:33 NICK SAID
Duanne Olivier of Proteas bowls against England Lions at The Spitfire Ground in Canterbury, England, August 10 2022. Picture: STEVE BARDENS/GETTY IMAGES
Duanne Olivier of Proteas bowls against England Lions at The Spitfire Ground in Canterbury, England, August 10 2022. Picture: STEVE BARDENS/GETTY IMAGES

SA fast bowler Duanne Olivier has been ruled out of the three-match Test series against England after injuring a hamstring in the warm-up defeat to the England Lions last week.

“Duanne presented with significant discomfort involving his right hip flexor muscle. After clinical assessment, he was referred for an MRI scan, which revealed a grade 2 tear involving the right pectineus muscle,” Proteas team doctor Hashendra Ramjee said in a media release from Cricket SA.

SA will not call up a replacement despite fellow seamer Kagiso Rabada being in a race to recover from an ankle problem.

Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortjé, Marco Jansen, Lutho Sipamla and Glenton Stuurman are the other seamers in the squad. The first Test starts at Lord’s on Wednesday.

SA squad: Dean Elgar (capt), Sarel Erwee, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortjé, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Lutho Sipamla, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Khaya Zondo, Glenton Stuurman.

Reuters

