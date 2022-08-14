Proteas speedster out of England Test series

Concerns that the Fed will have to wrestle with elevated inflation for a long time slowed this week’s rally
Given the prospect of a new governing coalition taking the reins in 2024, they should get to work on formulating a stance
The state-owned ports operator is seeks private investment to expand Durban and Ngqura port facilities
The ruling party gathering hit by litigation and a breach of security allegedly leading to the cloning of delegates’ tags
The firm is looking to reduce volatility for investors, but adds that being listed on the JSE no longer enhances access to capital
Consumer finances crumble under the pressure of rising prices and interest rates, Unisa vulnerability report shows
Group homes in on home deliveries trend and hopes to supply electricity to Eskom
GOP questions FBI’s actions after search warrant shows motive was possible Espionage Act violations
Reece James seemed to have sealed the points for the hosts with a 77th-minute goal, but the striker scored in stoppage time
Rushdie’s condition is not immediately known
SA fast bowler Duanne Olivier has been ruled out of the three-match Test series against England after injuring a hamstring in the warm-up defeat to the England Lions last week.
“Duanne presented with significant discomfort involving his right hip flexor muscle. After clinical assessment, he was referred for an MRI scan, which revealed a grade 2 tear involving the right pectineus muscle,” Proteas team doctor Hashendra Ramjee said in a media release from Cricket SA.
SA will not call up a replacement despite fellow seamer Kagiso Rabada being in a race to recover from an ankle problem.
Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortjé, Marco Jansen, Lutho Sipamla and Glenton Stuurman are the other seamers in the squad. The first Test starts at Lord’s on Wednesday.
SA squad: Dean Elgar (capt), Sarel Erwee, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortjé, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Lutho Sipamla, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Khaya Zondo, Glenton Stuurman.
Reuters
