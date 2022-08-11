Zondo wants to capitalise on England opportunities

Fed officials say the central bank will ‘stick to its guns’, despite softening inflation
The private sector would then employ more people as demand increases
The former eThekwini mayor and 21 others are charged with racketeering, fraud and corruption related to a R320m Durban Solid Waste contract
The premier announced her cabinet after a meeting with the ANC’s deployment committee and its alliance partners
The UK shopping centre owner says rent collection has returned to pre-Covid-19 levels, while it is seeing encouraging signs for retailer turnover
Stats SA says ongoing power cuts limited recovery in the sector and reduced production volumes
The improved sentiment is a result of increased merchandise export and import volumes and more new vehicles sold, Sacci report says
Labour shortages, soaring energy costs and Russia’s war in Ukraine are propelling prices for kitchen staples to new records, dragging family finances along for the ride
Middle-order batsman off to a great start with 86 in the first innings of the first tour match
The Italian SUV outguns the Bentley Bentayga's record
Proteas middle-order batsman Khaya Zondo will be looking to make full use of his opportunities after he cracked the nod for the squad now taking on the England Lions in a four-day tour match in Canterbury.
The Hollywoodbets Dolphins man, who was called up to the SA squad for the Test against Bangladesh in Gqeberha in April as a concussion sub, showed exactly what he is made of as he scored 86 in the first innings...
