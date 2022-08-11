×

Sport / Cricket

Zondo wants to capitalise on England opportunities

Middle-order batsman off to a great start with 86 in the first innings of the first tour match

11 August 2022 - 14:19 AMIR CHETTY

Proteas middle-order batsman Khaya Zondo will be looking to make full use of his opportunities after he cracked the nod for the squad now taking on the England Lions in a four-day tour match in Canterbury.

The Hollywoodbets Dolphins man, who was called up to the SA squad for the Test against Bangladesh in Gqeberha in April as a concussion sub, showed exactly what he is made of as he scored 86 in the first innings...

