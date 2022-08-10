×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Cricket

SA T20 League taking shape‚ with auction set for the coming weeks

10 August 2022 - 17:08 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Picture: LIAM DEL CARME
Picture: LIAM DEL CARME

More than 30 marquee players have been signed by the T20 League to take place in the country in January‚ says Cricket SA. The event is slated for Paarl‚ Johannesburg‚ Centurion‚ Gqeberha‚ Cape Town and Durban.

Cricket SA said numbers are set to increase with players entering the auction that will take place in the next few weeks and the availability of contracted Proteas and domestic players who have committed to the league.

The six franchises of the inaugural T20 League will be able to sign players from a pool of world-class local and international cricketers‚ said the body.

Franchises will have 17 players and be able to pre-sign up to five — three internationals‚ one Proteas player and one uncapped SA cricketer — before the auction.

“This is an important milestone for the league‚” said its commissioner‚ Graeme Smith. “Having world-class SA players playing with some of best cricketers [in] the world makes for some outstanding cricket. I’m mostly excited for the young and upcoming talent in our pipeline.

“They will get to rub shoulders with some experienced and talented players‚ which will no doubt inspire and help them to raise their game. The league’s priority is to help strengthen our domestic cricket structures‚ while putting on an exciting and entertaining showpiece‚” Smith said.

“Our player regulations have been thoughtfully drafted in consultation with the franchises and everyone is ready to get going. We’re looking forward to seeing how the teams match up and how the franchises will build their squads.”

Players from a number of countries have expressed interest in being part of the league and are being signed up for the 2023 season and beyond.

“We are delighted with the interest from the player community and are onboarding players with support from cricket boards. I’m looking forward to welcoming players from all regions‚” Smith added.

Former top umpire Rudi Koertzen dies in car accident

Collision occurred while driving from Cape Town to Despatch in Eastern Cape, where he lived with his family
Sport
22 hours ago

SA cricket’s in a good place, says Boucher

Coach believes when players keep challenging for a place in the team they push each other to greater heights
Sport
3 days ago

T20 world record beckons for Proteas’ red-hot Reeza Hendricks

The opener could become the first player to score five consecutive T20I half-centuries
Sport
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Former top umpire Rudi Koertzen dies in car ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Kiwis know where they must improve against Boks, ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Women outperform men in SA’s worst Commonwealth ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Vermeulen to start against All Blacks‚ Malherbe ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Buhai doffs cap to mental coach for Women’s ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Leaders have instilled growth and confidence in resilient ...

Sport / Cricket

Ireland improving with every series, says Proteas’ Markram

Sport / Cricket

England name Robinson in squad for SA Tests

Sport / Cricket

NEIL MANTHORP: Media tears England apart after drubbing by Proteas

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.