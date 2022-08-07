×

Sport / Cricket

SA cricket’s in a good place, says Boucher

07 August 2022 - 18:47 SITHEMBISO DINDI

Proteas head coach Mark Boucher says SA cricket is in a healthy state and he anticipates the national selectors will have a tough task choosing the team for the 2022 T20 World Cup.

The Proteas have enjoyed good success in the white-ball cricket format, beating Ireland in a T20 match on Friday to win the series 2-0. Boucher’s side also defeated England 2-1 in a three-match T20 series. Their ODI series ended in a draw...

