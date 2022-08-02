×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Cricket

Ireland improving with every series, says Proteas’ Markram

02 August 2022 - 18:47 AMIR CHETTY
Aiden Markram in action. Picture: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS
Aiden Markram in action. Picture: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS

Proteas batsman Aiden Markram says the team will not rest on its laurels as it gears up to take on Ireland in a two-match T20 international series starting on Wednesday.

Coming off the back of a nail-biting 2-1 series win against England, the 27-year-old right-hander believes the Irish pose a serious challenge to the Proteas for the first match in Bristol.

“It will be a new, exciting challenge for us. We have played them in Ireland in the last 12 months and they are a team improving with every series they play.

“I think it is about us just working and trusting the plans we have in place and that has been working for us. We know if we take care of our space and play with the right intensity hopefully that will be enough to get us over the line,” he said.

With the return of Reeza Hendricks and Rilee Rossouw into the national fold, with the emergence of Tristan Stubbs, Markram said it created some healthy competition for places in the squad.

“The form they showed against England is really exciting for us as a team. It creates some good competition among the squad, it is healthy competition for us to have.

“For me, if I play and bat after them, somewhere in the middle order, it would be about playing the situation. If they get us off to a flyer, it is about me coming in and matching that intensity or adding more intensity to the innings,” he explained.

He felt that his stint in the Indian Premier League (IPL) played a major role in him getting his game back to a level he was satisfied with.

“Confidence is a huge thing in this game, especially for a batter. That tournament certainly provided me with a bit of confidence and belief that I may have been lacking before that IPL tournament.

“So it did play a role in terms of putting me in a better space mentally. Giving me that belief that I can compete on the IPL stage with some really good cricketers in the world,” he said.

Meanwhile, fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the two T20 internationals against Ireland and now also looks in serious doubt for the three-match Test series to follow against England.

Rabada, who is a key element of the Proteas pace attack, sustained a medial ankle injury and management will be hoping to have the pacy right-hander back in time for the first Test at Lord's starting on August 17.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz adds to SA’s medal ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
MOGAMAD ALLIE: Doubts over Benni McCarthy’s Man U ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Load-shedding and lack of support made winning ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Benni McCarthy to coach Manchester United
Sport / Soccer
5.
Springboks will be wary of wounded All Blacks
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Shamsi bowls SA to T20 series victory over England

Sport / Cricket

Our confidence is building, says Proteas match-winner Shamsi

Sport / Cricket

NEIL MANTHORP: Media tears England apart after drubbing by Proteas

Opinion / Columnists

Stubbs puts up his hand for a place at World Cup, says Ngidi

Sport / Cricket

Rossouw to give Proteas a boost, says skipper Miller

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.