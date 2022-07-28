×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Cricket

Sri Lanka spinners clinch series-levelling win over Pakistan

Prabath Jayasuriya and Ramesh Mendis snare nine wickets between them in second Test

28 July 2022 - 13:55 Sudipto Ganguly
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Sri Lanka spinners Prabath Jayasuriya and Ramesh Mendis snared nine wickets between them to help the hosts to a 246-run series-levelling victory against Pakistan on the fifth and final day of the second Test in Galle on Thursday.

It was the fourth five-wicket haul in only his third Test for left-arm spinner Jayasuriya, who picked up 12 wickets against Australia on his debut in June to lead Sri Lanka to another series-levelling win at the same venue.

Off-spinner Mendis, who took five wickets in Pakistan’s first innings, provided able support by picking up another four as the touring side were bundled out for 261 in their second innings during the second session.

“I worked hard and I was patient,” said Jayasuriya, who was named player of the series for his haul of 17 wickets from two matches. “It wasn’t an easy pitch to bowl, but we did well to bowl in partnerships and that led to wickets.”

Set a record target of 508, Pakistan, who won the opening Test at Galle by four wickets, got off to a false start in their bid to save the match when Imam-ul-Haq fell on 49 to Mendis in the third over of the day after they had resumed on 89/1.

But captain Babar Azam, who top scored for Pakistan with a resolute knock of 81, and Mohammad Rizwan boosted their chances of a draw with a third-wicket stand of 79.

Jayasuriya then turned the match in Sri Lanka’s favour when he cleaned up Rizwan, who misjudged a straight delivery and was bowled out not playing a shot for 37, to trigger a collapse.

Fawad Alam was run out soon after following a miscommunication with Babar, while Agha Salman fell to a stunning catch at short leg by Kusal Mendis off Jayasuriya’s bowling.

From 176/2, the touring side were reduced to 205/7 after the lunch interval when Babar and Mohammad Nawaz were out in quick succession, leaving Sri Lanka’s spinners to mop up the Pakistan batting tail.

“Definitely a tough game for us. Batting wasn’t up to the mark,” said Babar.

Reuters

ODI cricket in a healthy state, says ICC

CEO Geoff Allardice said the game’s three formats were discussed at the AGM
Sport
22 hours ago

Rossouw to give Proteas a boost, says skipper Miller

Rossouw ‘has a serious record’, has played in different leagues around the world, captain says, as Proteas prepare to take on England in T20 ...
Sport
1 day ago

Influx of top players in T20 league will benefit Warriors brand, says Williams

EP Cricket CEO says having international talent will motivate aspiring players and help attract fans
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
ODI cricket in a healthy state, says ICC
Sport / Cricket
2.
Football world stunned by Russo’s back-heel goal
Sport / Soccer
3.
Princess Charlene can gain reward for her ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Nienaber wary of wounded All Blacks threat
Sport / Rugby
5.
Golden boy Ntutu staying on track in tough times
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

NEIL MANTHORP: The problem with cricket these days

Opinion / Columnists

Playing all formats will become tough, says De Kock

Sport / Cricket

No-nonsense Nortjé primed for English challenge

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.