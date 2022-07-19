×

Sport / Cricket

Lord’s relaxes dress code for pavilion as heat rises

Gentlemen will no longer be required to wear jackets, but they must still wear ties

19 July 2022 - 15:04 MARTYN HERMAN
Picture: 123RF/RICHARD THOMAS
Picture: 123RF/RICHARD THOMAS

Lord’s cricket ground in London relaxed its strict pavilion dress code on Tuesday with members not required to wear jackets as temperatures soared into the mid 30°C for the start of the County Championship game between Middlesex and Sussex.      

Much of Britain is gripped in a heat wave. Temperatures were expected to break all records later on Tuesday, rising above 40°C, according to predictions.  

“MCC [Marylebone Cricket Club] has advised us that the dress regulations in the Pavilion will be relaxed on Tuesday 19 July,” Middlesex County Cricket Club said on its website.

“Gentlemen in the pavilion that day will not be required to wear a jacket, although MCC will still require gentlemen to wear ties.

“Spectators should also adhere to the usual dress regulations on trousers and shoes.”

It is not the first time hot weather has forced a relaxation of one of British sport’s most traditional venues: the rules were also relaxed in 2018. 

The stifling heat also led to two County Championship games between Gloucestershire and Hampshire and Northants and Lancashire having three reduced-length 90-minute sessions on Tuesday with play finishing at 4.30pm local time in the “interest of spectator and player welfare”.

Several horse racing events have also been cancelled in Britain. 

Reuters

