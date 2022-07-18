×

Sport / Cricket

NEIL MANTHORP: One-day format becomes a casualty of world cricket turmoil

Cricket SA risking a place in the World Cup has rattled even the England cricket chiefs

BL Premium
18 July 2022 - 17:40 Neil Manthorp

Cricket SA’s decision to forfeit its ODI series in Australia in January and give up a potential 30 Super League points towards automatic qualification for the World Cup in India in 2023 may have had its roots in pragmatic reality but it has sent shock waves through the rest of the big cricket-playing nations.    

The international game has been steadily dissolving for years, reshaping into one led by the need and desire to have domestic competitions which attract larger television audiences and therefore generate more income than bilateral series. But Cricket SA doing so at the possible expense of a place in next year’s World Cup has rattled even the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).    ..

BL Premium

