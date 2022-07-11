×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Cricket

Sri Lanka stun Australia to level series

Dinesh Chandimal posts maiden double century and debutant Prabhat Jayasuriya a 12-wicket haul

11 July 2022 - 17:32 Amlan Chakraborty
Dinesh Chandimal celebrates after posting 200. Picture: BUDDHIKA WEERASINGHE/GETTY IMAGES
Dinesh Chandimal celebrates after posting 200. Picture: BUDDHIKA WEERASINGHE/GETTY IMAGES

Colombo — Dinesh Chandimal smashed a maiden double hundred and Prabath Jayasuriya claimed 12 wickets in a dream debut to script Sri Lanka’s series-levelling victory by an innings and 39 runs in the second Test against Australia on Monday.

Sri Lanka, beaten inside three days in the series opener, amassed 554 all out after five of their six batsmen smashed 50-plus scores to fetch a handy lead of 190.

Chandimal provided the bedrock with a career-best 206 not out, smashing 16 fours and five sixes in the first double hundred by a Sri Lanka batter against Australia.

Left-arm spinner Jayasuriya, who claimed 6/118 in the first innings, returned to bundle out Australia for 151 with figures of 6/59.

The tourists had begun well with opener David Warner (24) and Usman Khawaja (29) batting positively.

Ramesh Mendis dismissed Warner lbw before tea before Jayasuriya rocked the tourists with a two-wicket over after the break. Khawaja offered a bat-pad catch while Steve Smith was dismissed lbw for a duck.

Travis Head made five before Ramesh spun a delivery past the bat to hit the top of the off-stump as Australia went from 49 for no loss to 74/4.

Jayasuriya sent back Marnus Labuschagne (32) and then dismissed Cameron Green (23) and Mitchell Starc in the same over to effectively seal the match in Sri Lanka’s favour.

Earlier, wasted reviews returned to haunt Australia after Sri Lanka resumed on 431/6. Mitchell Swepson trapped Ramesh plumb lbw, but Australia’s appeal was turned down and the tourists could not challenge the decision having used up all three reviews on Sunday.

Starc (4/89) swung back a fuller delivery to eventually remove Mendis lbw for 29. Debutants Maheesh Theekshana and Jayasuriya lost their off-stumps to Pat Cummins and Starc, respectively, but Chandimal was preparing a late assault at the other end.

Having reached 185, Chandimal smashed Starc for a boundary and followed it with back-to-back sixes to bring up his double hundred. He dropped to his knees and held his arms aloft soaking in applause from the crowd.

Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka tested positive for Covid-19 and was substituted by Oshada Fernando, who had played a similar role when Angelo Mathews tested positive during the series opener.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Cool Djokovic douses Kyrgios’s fire to keep ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Ferrari’s Leclerc wins in Austria after late scare
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Dettori and Gosden feud resembles movie stars ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Jungels beats Covid-19 scare to win ninth Tour ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Tunisia’s Jabeur downs Maria to become first Arab ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Proteas primed to take on in-form England

Sport / Cricket

Aussie attack will be another story for rampant England, says Smith

Sport / Cricket

Wolvaardt: Proteas women learnt from the experience in Test against England

Sport / Cricket

Root-Bairstow star in seven-wicket win over India

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.