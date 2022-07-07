Proteas primed to take on in-form England

UK assets may get some relief from UK prime minister’s resignation, but the focus is more likely to be on US employment and inflation data
The workers had become used to calling the shots. They feel they no longer have that influence — and they don’t like it
The food industry may have to relabel items such as mushroom ‘burgers’ and vegan ‘boerewors’
ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe and President Cyril Ramaphosa have previously defended cadre deployment
Government is falling short in implementing a renewable energy policy
Independent Power Producers Office says it is doing all it can to speed up the procurement of new energy to ease the crippling shortage of electricity.
Business Day TV talks to CEO of the Small Business Institute, John Dludlu
Drugmakers charge that extending hard-won deal struck in June to include certain tests and drugs could lead to a broader unravelling of IP protections
Stand-in captain Keshav Maharaj is expecting a stern test from the buoyant hosts
Ugly as sin or a beauty to behold? These four new car designs stick to the right
Proteas stand-in captain Keshav Maharaj is expecting a stern test from buoyant England in familiar conditions during their three-match ODI series.
SA start their tour to England with three ODIs — on July 19 in Durham, followed by two, at Old Trafford and Headingley respectively — before switching to T20s.
The tour will end with three Tests — at Lord’s, Old Trafford and The Oval respectively — in which they will be looking to bring England down to earth after they thumped India by seven wickets with a record chase this week.
Before the Tests, SA managed to squeeze in two T20s against Ireland that is part of their build-up to the World Cup in Australia later this year.
“I think our house is in order. Everyone is ready to go on Friday and there are no issues from that point of view,” said Maharaj who is captaining the side in the absence of injured Temba Bavuma.
“England have done really well, take nothing away from their performances and obviously the new coaches have instilled their philosophies. We just have to focus on executing our game plans.
“We just have to play cricket according to the way we want to play and how we have played over the past couple of years, especially in the shorter format of the game. Hopefully it will be enough to beat this England team.”
Maharaj said England have been in good nick lately and they will provide his charges with a stern test.
“They have played exceptionally well over the last two to three years and they have found some rhythm to their play [so] it will be a good test. This will help us to see if our team wants to go forward and be the best in the world.
“If we want to be the best, we have to play and try to beat the best.”
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Proteas primed to take on in-form England
Stand-in captain Keshav Maharaj is expecting a stern test from the buoyant hosts
Proteas stand-in captain Keshav Maharaj is expecting a stern test from buoyant England in familiar conditions during their three-match ODI series.
SA start their tour to England with three ODIs — on July 19 in Durham, followed by two, at Old Trafford and Headingley respectively — before switching to T20s.
The tour will end with three Tests — at Lord’s, Old Trafford and The Oval respectively — in which they will be looking to bring England down to earth after they thumped India by seven wickets with a record chase this week.
Before the Tests, SA managed to squeeze in two T20s against Ireland that is part of their build-up to the World Cup in Australia later this year.
“I think our house is in order. Everyone is ready to go on Friday and there are no issues from that point of view,” said Maharaj who is captaining the side in the absence of injured Temba Bavuma.
“England have done really well, take nothing away from their performances and obviously the new coaches have instilled their philosophies. We just have to focus on executing our game plans.
“We just have to play cricket according to the way we want to play and how we have played over the past couple of years, especially in the shorter format of the game. Hopefully it will be enough to beat this England team.”
Maharaj said England have been in good nick lately and they will provide his charges with a stern test.
“They have played exceptionally well over the last two to three years and they have found some rhythm to their play [so] it will be a good test. This will help us to see if our team wants to go forward and be the best in the world.
“If we want to be the best, we have to play and try to beat the best.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Aussie attack will be another story for rampant England, says Smith
Root-Bairstow star in seven-wicket win over India
NEIL MANTHORP: For once, England buck tradition on and off the field
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.