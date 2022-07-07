Aussie attack will be another story for rampant England, says Smith

Semiconductor firms provide a timely boost with South Korea’s Samsung posting its best second-quarter profit in four years
Without the powerhouse, the JSE would have provided a dismal 3%-4% annually in rand in the last decade
‘The government is doing very little to mitigate the consequences this will have for everyone living in SA,’ says Amnesty SA’s Shenilla Mohamed
ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe and President Cyril Ramaphosa have previously defended cadre deployment
Michael Avery speaks to Chris Holdsworth, chief investment strategist at Investec Wealth and Investment
The move will speed up the process of procuring additional power for the grid
Business Day TV talks to CEO of the Small Business Institute, John Dludlu
Russian warplanes strike the recaptured island after Ukrainian soldiers raise the national flag
SA canoeist is excited about competing at the World Games in Alabama
The vertiport at Seletar could serve as a global model for what the future of mobility may look like
Steve Smith says England’s new attacking approach to Test cricket is exciting, but he has doubts about whether it can stand up to the heat of Australian bowling.
England have won all four Tests under new coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes, crushing world Test champions New Zealand 3-0 in June before chasing down a record 378 against India this week.
Smith said England’s batters may not fare so well against the Australian bowling attack of Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc.
“It’s been exciting. I’m just intrigued to see how long it lasts, if it’s sustainable,” Smith told reporters before Australia’s second Test against Sri Lanka begins on Friday in Galle.
“If you come in on a wicket that’s got some grass on it and Josh Hazlewood, Cummins and Starc are rolling in at you, is it going to be the same?
“I’m intrigued by it all ... Is it going to work every time? I don’t know.”
Smith said that there is no lingering ill-feeling from his mix-up with Usman Khawaja after his dismissal in the opening Test in Galle, which Australia won by 10 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.
The 33-year-old stormed off after being run out for six and his reaction drew criticism from former Australia captains Ian Chappell and Mark Taylor.
“I hate getting run out. I think anyone does,” Smith said. “I was pretty upset. That happens in the game. I had to keep moving forward and that’s part of the game.
“I spoke to Uz straight after, it was pretty chilled. Mix-ups happen and we keep moving on.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Aussie attack will be another story for rampant England, says Smith
Batsman expressed doubts over whether approach could stand up to the heat of potent trio
Steve Smith says England’s new attacking approach to Test cricket is exciting, but he has doubts about whether it can stand up to the heat of Australian bowling.
England have won all four Tests under new coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes, crushing world Test champions New Zealand 3-0 in June before chasing down a record 378 against India this week.
Smith said England’s batters may not fare so well against the Australian bowling attack of Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc.
“It’s been exciting. I’m just intrigued to see how long it lasts, if it’s sustainable,” Smith told reporters before Australia’s second Test against Sri Lanka begins on Friday in Galle.
“If you come in on a wicket that’s got some grass on it and Josh Hazlewood, Cummins and Starc are rolling in at you, is it going to be the same?
“I’m intrigued by it all ... Is it going to work every time? I don’t know.”
Smith said that there is no lingering ill-feeling from his mix-up with Usman Khawaja after his dismissal in the opening Test in Galle, which Australia won by 10 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.
The 33-year-old stormed off after being run out for six and his reaction drew criticism from former Australia captains Ian Chappell and Mark Taylor.
“I hate getting run out. I think anyone does,” Smith said. “I was pretty upset. That happens in the game. I had to keep moving forward and that’s part of the game.
“I spoke to Uz straight after, it was pretty chilled. Mix-ups happen and we keep moving on.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Root-Bairstow star in seven-wicket win over India
NEIL MANTHORP: For once, England buck tradition on and off the field
Another Bairstow bashing sees England to Test clean sweep
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.