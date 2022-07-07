×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Cricket

Aussie attack will be another story for rampant England, says Smith

Batsman expressed doubts over whether approach could stand up to the heat of potent trio

07 July 2022 - 15:29 Hritika Sharma
Picture: 123RF/RICHARD THOMAS
Picture: 123RF/RICHARD THOMAS

Steve Smith says England’s new attacking approach to Test cricket is exciting, but he has doubts about whether it can stand up to the heat of Australian bowling.

England have won all four Tests under new coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes, crushing world Test champions New Zealand 3-0 in June before chasing down a record 378 against India this week.

Smith said England’s batters may not fare so well against the Australian bowling attack of Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc.

“It’s been exciting. I’m just intrigued to see how long it lasts, if it’s sustainable,” Smith told reporters before Australia’s second Test against Sri Lanka begins on Friday in Galle.

“If you come in on a wicket that’s got some grass on it and Josh Hazlewood, Cummins and Starc are rolling in at you, is it going to be the same?

“I’m intrigued by it all ... Is it going to work every time? I don’t know.”

Smith said that there is no lingering ill-feeling from his mix-up with Usman Khawaja after his dismissal in the opening Test in Galle, which Australia won by 10 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

The 33-year-old stormed off after being run out for six and his reaction drew criticism from former Australia captains Ian Chappell and Mark Taylor.

“I hate getting run out. I think anyone does,” Smith said. “I was pretty upset. That happens in the game. I had to keep moving forward and that’s part of the game.

“I spoke to Uz straight after, it was pretty chilled. Mix-ups happen and we keep moving on.”

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Welsh great Davies heaps praise on Boks’ top lock ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Spielberg looks for leading role in Vaal sprint
Sport / Other Sport
3.
African Super League to kick off in 2023 with ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
MOGAMAD ALLIE: CAF’s blank cheque for African ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Pogacar impresses as Van Aert retains Tour lead
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Root-Bairstow star in seven-wicket win over India

Sport / Cricket

NEIL MANTHORP: For once, England buck tradition on and off the field

Sport / Cricket

Another Bairstow bashing sees England to Test clean sweep

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.