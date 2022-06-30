×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Cricket

Enoch Nkwe replaces Graeme Smith as Cricket SA’s director of cricket

30 June 2022 - 18:34 Sports Reporter
Enoch Nkwe. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/GRANT PITCHER
Enoch Nkwe. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/GRANT PITCHER

Cricket SA has named Enoch Nkwe as the organisation’s director of cricket, replacing Graeme Smith.

Nkwe was announced among four executive appointments‚ the others being Mtunzi Jonas as chief commercial officer‚ Wanele Mngomezulu as chief marketing officer and Tjaart van der Walt as CFO.

Former Proteas captain Smith’s contract was not renewed at the end of March after he served in it from late 2019.

Cricket SA said: “After a vigorous independent recruitment process‚ CSA is pleased to announce the appointment of four successful candidates who will form part of the organisation’s dynamic executive team.”

The association noted that Nkwe “played professional cricket for the Lions before he was forced to early retirement due to injury”.

“Enoch has extensive experience in setting up strategies for high performance structures. With a proven track record of using excellent personal‚ communication and organisation skills to lead and improve cricketing systems‚ recruit excellent personnel‚ and improve team efficiencies‚ Enoch was strategic cricket consultant at Lions Cricket.

“He was also assistant head coach and the interim team director of the Proteas.”

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
NEIL MANTHORP: Cooking up a new meaning to the ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Confidence helps Kapp secure ‘special’ maiden ton ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Boks’ young guns still have a role to play, says ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Under PGA pressure, Brooks Koepka swung over to ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Bookmaker backs older brigade to shine in Durban ...
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.