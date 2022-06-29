Bavuma ruled out of Proteas’ tour of the UK

Proteas limited overs captain Temba Bavuma has been excluded from the tour to the UK after sustaining an elbow injury during the recently concluded T20 series in India.

Cricket SA announced on Wednesday that Bavuma’s projected recovery time is eight weeks and after that he will undergo a return-to-play programme.

The UK tour from July 19 to September 12 consists of three ODIs, T20s and Tests against England as well as two T20s in Ireland.

In the absence of Bavuma, Dolphins spinner Keshav Maharaj and middle order batter David Miller will take the reins and lead the ODI and T20 teams respectively.