Confidence helps Kapp secure ‘special’ maiden ton against England

After scoring a sensational 150 on the opening day of the first Test against England at Taunton on Monday, Proteas all-rounder Marizanne Kapp said more Tests would be good for the women’s game.

Kapp (150 off 213 balls) came in to bat with SA in serious trouble on 45/4 in the one-off Test but showed character to score her maiden century in the format before SA were bowled out for 284.

Having played her first game at the age of 32, Kapp does not expect many opportunities in the longer format but believes more Test matches will be good for the growth of the women’s game.

“Honestly, at the age I am at now it probably wouldn’t be the best decision but I feel if we want to grow women’s cricket, more Test matches are definitely needed,” she said.