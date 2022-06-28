Confidence helps Kapp secure ‘special’ maiden ton against England
Proteas all-rounder says more Tests will be good for the game
After scoring a sensational 150 on the opening day of the first Test against England at Taunton on Monday, Proteas all-rounder Marizanne Kapp said more Tests would be good for the women’s game.
Kapp (150 off 213 balls) came in to bat with SA in serious trouble on 45/4 in the one-off Test but showed character to score her maiden century in the format before SA were bowled out for 284.
Having played her first game at the age of 32, Kapp does not expect many opportunities in the longer format but believes more Test matches will be good for the growth of the women’s game.
“Honestly, at the age I am at now it probably wouldn’t be the best decision but I feel if we want to grow women’s cricket, more Test matches are definitely needed,” she said.
“It is out there where you can try things and learn so much about yourself, so I would definitely like to see women play more Test matches because it will be good for the game.”
Kapp was the standout performer with bat in hand with top and middle order batters Andrie Steyn, Laura Wolvaardt, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus and Lizelle Lee contributing 61 runs between them.
“Usually I aim for 50s, especially in ODIs and T20s, but to come out today and score 150 is special for me and I think it’s going to be a huge highlight in my career.
“The type of batter I am, I am usually slower than the rest because I take my time but I have been working really hard on my white ball game. When I played the warm-up game a few days ago I was saying to myself I shouldn’t be playing Test cricket because I was in a T20 mode.
“Luckily today it came off for me and my team and it is just about forgetting about the colour of the ball that is coming at you and that helps a lot. When I first started I was very nervous and you guys know that the first Test match is an absolute nightmare.
“It is still cricket but you have to focus a bit longer because it is challenging. You have to take it ball by ball and session by session and that makes it a bit easier.
“It is just a few things that I have been working on and they have helped me. But I think it comes down to confidence. It took one or two innings from me against some of the stronger teams and I should be good going forward now.”
