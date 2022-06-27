NEIL MANTHORP: Three cheers for some enjoyable Dutch and Irish cricket
The matches played in these two countries have been good for the game — and there may be more to come
27 June 2022 - 19:28
It is a fine time to be a cricket lover in Europe right now, and not even because of the sudden extraordinary transformation of the England Test team from defensive, uninspired habitual losers to dynamic, inspirational repeat winners.
Far more pleasing has been the international cricket taking place in the Netherlands and Ireland, with the even more satisfying prospect of more to come. The West Indies played a three-match ODI series in Amstelveen at the beginning of the month and England have just completed another at the VRA ground on the outskirts of Amsterdam. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now