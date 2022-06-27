Sport / Cricket NEIL MANTHORP: Three cheers for some enjoyable Dutch and Irish cricket The matches played in these two countries have been good for the game — and there may be more to come B L Premium

It is a fine time to be a cricket lover in Europe right now, and not even because of the sudden extraordinary transformation of the England Test team from defensive, uninspired habitual losers to dynamic, inspirational repeat winners.

Far more pleasing has been the international cricket taking place in the Netherlands and Ireland, with the even more satisfying prospect of more to come. The West Indies played a three-match ODI series in Amstelveen at the beginning of the month and England have just completed another at the VRA ground on the outskirts of Amsterdam. ..