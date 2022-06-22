Proteas make-up will be different for World Cup — Boucher

Proteas coach Mark Boucher says the make-up of the national team representing SA at the ICC T20 World Cup will be a little different from the present team.

The T20 World Cup is due to take place in Australia from October 16 with the final set for November 13.

Boucher was speaking to reporters on the arrival of the Proteas from their five-match T20 series in India that ended in a 2-2 draw.

The Proteas threw away a good chance of clinching the series. They were leading 2-0 before they let India bounce back before the final deciding clash that was washed out.

The series, in which the Proteas blew hot and cold, marked the start of preparations for the World Cup for Boucher’s men. The coach said it enabled them to try out a few things. But he pointed out that it was played in conditions unlike those they will experience in Australia.