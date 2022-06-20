SA struggled without Markram in India series, says Boucher

“It was tough losing Aiden Markram before we even started the first game. It put us under a bit of pressure because we wanted to play six batters, with Aiden being our sixth bowling option but we couldn’t do that. You come to India on the back of an IPL [Indian Premier League] with a lot of their players in good form having played a lot of cricket in these conditions, but I’ll take 2-2.”

Boucher admitted they were not up to their own standards at times. “We didn’t play our best cricket. It was tough on the IPL players who stayed throughout the whole tournament and had to come to India on a back-to-back tour.

“Mentally the guys were a little tired. They’ll enjoy the break now but there were a lot of lessons, especially in a World Cup year where we can look at and see if we can plug a few gaps going to Australia in different conditions.

“We had periods in the series where we played really well and we can take a lot of learning from that. It is just the confidence that players can take, it is tough coming from SA to play against India.

“I know a lot of their top players were not here but Indian cricket has a lot of depth at the moment largely due to the IPL. We played a couple of good games and we played two bad games and there are a couple of reasons for that but you can’t read too much into it.”