×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Cricket

Proteas and India draw T20 series as rain washes out final day

India and SA share the honours with 2-2 draw in Bengaluru on Sunday

19 June 2022 - 21:31 Sudipto Ganguly
Lungi Ngidi of South Africa celebrates the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad of India before play was halted at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, India, June 19 2022. Picture: PANKAJ NANGIA/GALLO IMAGES
Lungi Ngidi of South Africa celebrates the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad of India before play was halted at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, India, June 19 2022. Picture: PANKAJ NANGIA/GALLO IMAGES

Mumbia — South Africa and India shared the honours in the Twenty20 International series after the deciding fifth and final match in Bengaluru was abandoned due to rain.

The touring side won the first two matches before India bounced back to level the series at 2-2 to send the series to an effective final on Sunday.

Rain forced the players off the field just as play was set to start at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and South Africa fast bowler Lungi Ngidi dismissed the hosts’ opening batsmen to reduce India to 28-2 after the restart.

But it started pouring again with only 3.3 overs bowled and no more play was possible.

Reuters  

No need for panic‚ says SA skipper Bavuma after loss to India

Temba Bavuma says team will work on deficiencies ahead of the next T20 match in India
Sport
3 days ago

India win third T20 International as Proteas falter

Bowlers Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel power handsome 48-run win over SA
Sport
5 days ago

Heinrich Klaasen carries Proteas to 2-0 lead over India

Proteas romp to second T20 win as Klaasen smashes 81 in Cuttack
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Liverpool sign defender Calvin Ramsay from ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
International and local clubs ‘queue for services ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Stormers hot property again after rags to riches ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Bulls coach Jake White admits URC final defeat ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
SA cricketer Mondli Khumalo out of ICU after ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

NEIL MANTHORP: Here’s hoping the Proteas will learn from their impressive ...

Sport / Cricket

Some don’t like it hot: what Proteas can expect in T20 series in India

Sport / Cricket

SA’s Miller and Van der Dussen blitz India

Sport / Cricket

Stubbs looking to impress in India

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.