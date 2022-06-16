SA cricketer Mondli Khumalo out of ICU after attack in England
Uncle says the youngster has been moved to a new ward and is busy with physiotherapy, taking walks and ‘slowly catching his balance’
Former junior Proteas and KwaZulu-Natal Inland cricketer Mondli Khumalo, who was brutally attacked in England, was moved out of the intensive care unit (ICU) on Wednesday as he continues to recover in hospital.
Khumalo, 20, has been in Southmead Hospital in Bristol for almost three weeks after he was assaulted at a taxi rank in the UK.
The talented fast bowler was in the UK playing on a short-term contract for North Petherton Cricket Club in the SA domestic off-season.
Khumalo needed three brain operations and his uncle Sakhelephi Khumalo said he was making a rapid recovery.
“Mondli has been moved to a new ward, so he’s out of ICU and he has been busy with physio and taking walks. He’s really trying a lot and slowly catching his balance as he’s been trying even to stand on one leg,” said the uncle.
He is in Bristol with Mondli’s mother, Sibongile Khumalo, to support the cricketer.
He said Mondli had been trying to remember why he was attacked and what led to the incident, but does not remember anything.
“He had police officers come to speak to him and they told him they were questioning someone about the incident. He really wants justice because this almost ended his career,” Sakhelephi Khumalo said.
While the reason for the attack remains a mystery, a 27-year-old man was arrested and released after the attack.
Khumalo is unlikely to play cricket in the coming season, but doctors are confident he will be back on the field in the 2023-2024 campaign.
