×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Cricket

Gujarat win IPL title in fairy-tale debut season

Champions Rajasthan Royals beaten in front of 100,000 fans at home in Ahmedabad

30 May 2022 - 17:30 Amlan Chakraborty
Hardik Pandya. Picture: FRANCOIS NEL/GETTY IMAGES
Hardik Pandya. Picture: FRANCOIS NEL/GETTY IMAGES

New Delhi — Debutants Gujarat Titans were crowned the Indian Premier League (IPL) champions on Sunday after they capped a fairy-tale season by beating inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in front of 100,000 fans at their home ground in Ahmadabad.

Gujarat captain Hardik Pandya conjured up a stellar all-round display as his team clinched the low-scoring final with 11 balls to spare.

Opting to bat first, 2008 champions Rajasthan never got going and posted a below-par 130/9 with Jos Buttler, this IPL season’s leading scorer, top-scoring with a subdued 39.

Buttler began cautiously, going at a run-a-ball rate and hoping to explode towards the end but it was not to be.

Pandya (3/17) led by example with the ball, claiming the crucial wickets of counterpart Sanju Samson, opener Buttler and Rajasthan’s middle-order linchpin Shimron Hetmyer.

Gujarat lost Wriddhiman Saha and Matthew Wade cheaply but Pandya combined with Shubman Gill in a 63-run stand to help Gujarat overcome a slow start.

Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Pandya for 34 runs to inject excitement into the match but Gill’s risk-free accumulation of runs and David Miller’s quick-fire 32 not out helped Gujarat to romp home in the penultimate over.

Opener Gill remained unbeaten on 45, sealing Gujarat’s victory with a six and celebrating it by removing his helmet and letting out a roar.

“I wanted to show what I had worked hard for,” Pandya, voted player of the match, said of his bowling efforts. “Today was the day I saved the best for.”

He controlled his natural aggressive batting to adjust to the conditions. “I will take the trophy any day over striking at 160 [percent]. My team comes first for me.”

Englishman Buttler was adjudged the tournament’s most valuable player for his tally of 863 runs from 17 matches, including a record-equalling four centuries.

“Exceeded all my expectation for the season apart from today,” Buttler said. “A big congratulations to Hardik and his team, they are the deserving champions.”

Reuters

NEIL MANTHORP: Director of cricket post needs filling urgently

With series clashes still unresolved, Gary Kirsten has the right credentials to make tough decisions
Opinion
1 week ago

‘He was a cult figure’: shock and sadness at Andrew Symonds’ car-crash death

The Australian all-rounder was a versatile member of two World Cup-winning teams
Sport
2 weeks ago

Google and Amazon may bid for IPL media rights, along with SuperSport

Estimates show 2021’s IPL brought in 600-million viewers, underscoring the media clout the event represents in India’s entertainment market
News
2 weeks ago

Black Caps expect more grit from England under Stokes

The new captain’s first assignment will be to turn the tables on New Zealand in the upcoming series at Lord’s
Sport
3 weeks ago

It’s Bezos vs Ambani again .... this time over cricket

Two of the world’s richest men are expected to vie for broadcast and streaming rights of the Indian Premier League
Opinion
1 month ago

Captain Cummins carries golden touch into IPL

Aussie quick bowler hits a whirlwind 14-ball 50
Sport
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Vinicius crowns breakout season as Real final hero
Sport / Soccer
2.
Nadal clash looms as Djokovic advances to French ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Perez wins rain-delayed and red-flagged Monaco GP
Sport / Other Sport
4.
History beckons for Mosimane as Al Ahly eye ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Muzi Yeni sets sights on first Durban July win
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Quo vadis, Test cricket as millennials veer off to shorter ...

Sport / Cricket

Tucker to debut in women’s Proteas squad to face Ireland

Sport / Cricket

NEIL MANTHORP: Cooking up a new meaning to the term Dutch courage

Sport / Cricket

Tristan Stubbs included in Proteas T20 squad for India

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.