Sport / Cricket

England’s Anderson and Broad recalled for Tests against New Zealand

18 May 2022 - 18:32 Dhruv Munjal
England's Ben Stokes. Picture: REUTERS/LEE SMITH

London — Veteran seamers James Anderson and Stuart Broad returned to the England Test squad on Wednesday for the first two Tests against New Zealand in June.

The three-match home series will mark the beginning of Ben Stokes’s tenure as England’s Test captain and will be the first assignment of their newly appointed red-ball coach and former New Zealand captain, Brendon McCullum.

Anderson and Broad, first and second respectively on England’s all-time list of Test wicket takers with 1,177 between them, were omitted from the three-match series in West Indies where the team lost 1-0 and eventually led to Joe Root’s resignation as the captain.

Anderson said the snub prompted him to consider retirement.

“This is the start of a new era for our Test team under the stewardship of Ben and Brendon,” MD Rob Key said.

“With a blend of youth and experience, we have selected an exciting squad that can compete with New Zealand in next month’s Test series.”

Yorkshire batsman Harry Brook and Durham seamer Matthew Potts received maiden call-ups as part of the 13-man squad.

“We have rewarded players in Harry Brook and Matty Potts who have had outstanding starts to the county season, and they deserve the opportunity to stake a claim at this level,” Key said.

“It promises to be a mouthwatering series, and I can’t wait for the team to start against a very good New Zealand side. It is a fascinating prospect for everyone connected with the sport in this country.”

Lord’s hosts the first Test from June 2, followed by matches at Trent Bridge and Headingley.

England have won only one of their last 17 Tests while New Zealand are the reigning world Test champions.

Fast bowlers Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Saqib Mahmood, Sam Curran, Mark Wood, and Olly Stone are all unavailable because of injuries.

Squad: Ben Stokes (capt), Joe Root, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts

Reuters

NEIL MANTHORP: Director of cricket post needs filling urgently

With series clashes still unresolved, Gary Kirsten has the right credentials to make tough decisions
Opinion
1 day ago

Tristan Stubbs included in Proteas T20 squad for India

Emerging middle-order batter gets maiden national team call-up
Sport
1 day ago

‘He was a cult figure’: shock and sadness at Andrew Symonds’ car-crash death

The Australian all-rounder was a versatile member of two World Cup-winning teams
Sport
2 days ago

New Zealander McCullum named coach of England Test team

He will work with Test captain Ben Stokes to lift England out of slump with only one win in last 17 matches
Sport
6 days ago
