Emerging middle-order batter Tristan Stubbs has received his maiden Proteas call-up for the five-match T20 series against India away from home in June.

In this series to take place across five venues in India from June 9 to 19‚ Temba Bavuma’s T20 team will be making a return to international cricket for the first time since 2021’s ICC T20 World Cup.

The 21-year-old right-hand batsman starred this past season for the Warriors during the Cricket SA T20 Challenge when he scored 293 runs in seven innings at an average of 48.83 and a strike rate of 183.12 and 23 sixes.

He was also part of the SA A team that toured Zimbabwe before he was called up to the Mumbai Indians camp for the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Also included in the T20 squad are fast bowler Anrich Nortjé‚ who has been recovering from an injury since December‚ and batters Reeza Hendricks and Heinrich Klaasen.

Nortjé has been cleared to play and is working through his return programme with the Delhi Capitals in the IPL while Wayne Parnell makes a return to the T20 set-up for the first time since the team’s tour to England in 2017.

The good news is that the IPL contingent of Quinton de Kock‚ Aiden Markram‚ David Miller‚ Lungi Ngidi‚ Dwaine Pretorius‚ Kagiso Rabada‚ Rassie van der Dussen and Marco Jansen are also available.

“This is the Proteas like we have not seen them in a long time‚” said Cricket SA convener of selectors Victor Mpitsang.

“The injection of the IPL players means we will have a team that’s ready to fire immediately and has vast experience of the conditions we will be playing in.

“Tristan Stubbs is an exciting prospect and we’re keen to see what he’s made of, and we are looking forward to the return of the experience of Reeza [Hendricks]‚ Klaasie [Heinrich Klaasen] and Wayne Parnell to join the likes of Temba [Bavuma]‚ Tabraiz [Shamsi] and Keshav [Maharaj].

“The country can also join us in a collective sigh of relief at the return of Anrich Nortjé‚ who has been working hard to recover from a frustrating injury. The national selection panel and I are really excited to watch our full strength Proteas take on the world’s No 1 T20 team.”

Proteas T20 squad: Temba Bavuma (capt‚ Lions)‚ Quinton de Kock (Titans)‚ Reeza Hendricks (Lions)‚ Heinrich Klaasen (Titans)‚ Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins)‚ Aiden Markram (Titans)‚ David Miller (Dolphins)‚ Lungi Ngidi (Titans)‚ Anrich Nortjé (Warriors)‚ Wayne Parnell (Western Province)‚ Dwaine Pretorius (North West)‚ Kagiso Rabada (Lions)‚ Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans)‚ Tristan Stubbs (Warriors)‚ Rassie van der Dussen (Lions)‚ Marco Jansen (Warriors).