Sport / Cricket ‘He was a cult figure’: shock and sadness at Andrew Symonds’ car-crash death Australian all-rounder was a versatile member of two World Cup-winning teams B L Premium

Former Australia all-rounder and two-time World Cup winner Andrew Symonds died after a car accident in Queensland at the weekend.

Symonds was 46 and had played 238 matches, including 26 Tests, for Australia between 1998 and 2009...