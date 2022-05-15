CSA affirms faith in Boucher, says coach will complete contract

Cricket SA has confirmed that Mark Boucher will continue as coach of the Proteas until the end of his contract after the 2023 ICC World Cup after charges against him were withdrawn.

Cricket SA board chair Lawson Naidoo asked all South Africans to rally behind the national cricket team.

“We look forward to continuing to work with Mark into the future and we hope all South Africans can come together as one to get behind our team, which we know has the ability to reach the very pinnacle of achievement across all formats,” said Naidoo.

Cricket SA further explained that:

The charges against Boucher were unreservedly withdrawn, the effect of which is that Boucher has been cleared of the charges against him, including the charge of racism;

Cricket SA regrets that Boucher had the cloud of the charges hanging over his head but is pleased that the matter is now resolved;

Boucher has the support of Cricket SA and Cricket SA is confident the Proteas team will continue to make strides towards building a culture of mutual respect and inclusivity;

Boucher has confirmed to Cricket SA that he intends to fulfil the remainder of his contract, which ends after the 2023 World Cup; and

Cricket SA looks forward to Boucher guiding the Proteas team to their first World Test Championship final, in June 2023.

Cricket SA withdrew the charges of discrimination, including those of racism, it had laid against Boucher, saying there was no basis to sustain them.

This included the charges arising from the SJN (Social Justice and Nation Building hearings) report and the investigation after Boucher’s former assistant coach Enoch Nkwe’s resignation, Cricket SA said.

The Cricket SA board made the shock announcement in a statement on Tuesday. It said the refusal of key witnesses — Nkwe and former SA teammate Paul Adams — to testify at the hearing, which was set to run from May 16 to 20, was crucial to the decision.